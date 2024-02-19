NEWS
Volkswagen Amarok gets a discreet B6 armouring package
The armour affords protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R5 and R1
19 February 2024 - 10:28
A new, discreet armouring package has been developed for the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok in SA by SVI Engineering.
The inconspicuous level B6 armour affords protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R5 and R1...
