With 76 entries in the 24-hour race in Johannesburg, the Lemons series has established itself in the African motorsport scene.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lemons series is poised to make history in Cape Town with its inaugural Mischief Garage nine-hour race. After the success of its nine- and 24-hour races in Johannesburg, the series has attracted 76 entries to the 24-hour race, solidifying its position as a dominant force in African motorsport.
Open only to “lemons” costing less than R55,000 (excluding the cost of mandatory safety gear), this popular endurance race series has served not only as a racing competition but also as a platform for nurturing new talent. Over the past three years, it has introduced more than 220 new drivers to motorsport, including the first all-female team in 2023. Its unique blend of accessibility, affordability and excitement has made it the country’s premier race incubator, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds.
Mark Castel, event organiser, expressed pride in the series’ rapid growth, noting its transformation from humble beginnings to Africa’s largest motorsport event. The expansion to Cape Town aims to showcase the talent and passion of drivers in a new setting.
The upcoming Lemons nine-hour Race in Cape Town, scheduled for July 5 and 6 at Killarney Raceway, promises not only a test of endurance and skill but also a celebration of motorsport's spirit and camaraderie.
Sean O’Connel, CEO of Mischief Garage, the event’s title sponsor, emphasised the series’ role in promoting inclusivity within motorsport.
Spectators can anticipate a weekend of thrilling racing action, entertainment and innovation, with support from sponsors including Dunlop Tyres, Eezi Parts, Bumblebee, and GSV (Global Specialised Vehicles).
Lemons nine-hour race to make Cape Town debut
Following successful outings in Joburg, the affordable race series for old ‘lemons’ will have its first event in the Cape
The Lemons series is poised to make history in Cape Town with its inaugural Mischief Garage nine-hour race. After the success of its nine- and 24-hour races in Johannesburg, the series has attracted 76 entries to the 24-hour race, solidifying its position as a dominant force in African motorsport.
Open only to “lemons” costing less than R55,000 (excluding the cost of mandatory safety gear), this popular endurance race series has served not only as a racing competition but also as a platform for nurturing new talent. Over the past three years, it has introduced more than 220 new drivers to motorsport, including the first all-female team in 2023. Its unique blend of accessibility, affordability and excitement has made it the country’s premier race incubator, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds.
Mark Castel, event organiser, expressed pride in the series’ rapid growth, noting its transformation from humble beginnings to Africa’s largest motorsport event. The expansion to Cape Town aims to showcase the talent and passion of drivers in a new setting.
The upcoming Lemons nine-hour Race in Cape Town, scheduled for July 5 and 6 at Killarney Raceway, promises not only a test of endurance and skill but also a celebration of motorsport's spirit and camaraderie.
Sean O’Connel, CEO of Mischief Garage, the event’s title sponsor, emphasised the series’ role in promoting inclusivity within motorsport.
Spectators can anticipate a weekend of thrilling racing action, entertainment and innovation, with support from sponsors including Dunlop Tyres, Eezi Parts, Bumblebee, and GSV (Global Specialised Vehicles).
Click here for more information.
Growing old disgracefully in the 24 Hours of Lemons
Red Bull launches 2024 car as Christian Horner faces inquiry
Sainz still hopes to fight for a title with Ferrari
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.