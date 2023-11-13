Mercedes-Benz to install over 120 new EV charging stations in SA

Mercedes-Benz South Africa will install more than 120 EV charging stations across SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz SA is making a R40m investment to install more than 120 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.
The German carmaker said on Monday that the initiative, in collaboration with Chargify, will consist of two phases. The first involves the installation of 67 Mercedes-Benz EQ-branded charging stations across SA by the first quarter of 2024. The second will add more than 60 charging stations in key areas. No time frame was given for the second phase.
Confirmed future charger locations include the Plettenberg Hotel, Wilderness Hotel, Swartberg Hotel in Prince Albert and Karoo Junction Mall in Beaufort West.
Mercedes-Benz said all its EQ customers will benefit from a 10% discount when charging via the Chargify network.
“Mercedes-Benz SA is accelerating the pace of eMobility transformation within the automotive industry,” said Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Mark Raine.
“Next to offering the most extensive and diverse all-electric vehicle portfolio in the market, we want to provide not only our customers but all EV drivers with the luxury and peace of mind of a comprehensive charging network, and with the installation of more than 100 electric vehicle charging stations across SA fulfilling our strategic objectives of creating sustainable ecosystems in support of our all-electric strategy.”
