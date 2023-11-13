Life / Motoring

NEWS

Mercedes-Benz to install over 120 new EV charging stations in SA

The company is investing R40m in the project

13 November 2023 - 12:56
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mercedes-Benz South Africa will install more than 120 EV charging stations across SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz South Africa will install more than 120 EV charging stations across SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mercedes-Benz SA is making a R40m investment to install more than 120 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.

The German carmaker said on Monday that the initiative, in collaboration with Chargify, will consist of two phases. The first involves the installation of 67 Mercedes-Benz EQ-branded charging stations across SA by the first quarter of 2024. The second will add more than 60 charging stations in key areas. No time frame was given for the second phase.

Confirmed future charger locations include the Plettenberg Hotel, Wilderness Hotel, Swartberg Hotel in Prince Albert and Karoo Junction Mall in Beaufort West.

Mercedes-Benz said all its EQ customers will benefit from a 10% discount when charging via the Chargify network.

“Mercedes-Benz SA is accelerating the pace of eMobility transformation within the automotive industry,” said Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Mark Raine.

“Next to offering the most extensive and diverse all-electric vehicle portfolio in the market, we want to provide not only our customers but all EV drivers with the luxury and peace of mind of a comprehensive charging network, and with the installation of more than 100 electric vehicle charging stations across SA fulfilling our strategic objectives of creating sustainable ecosystems in support of our all-electric strategy.” 

Fingerprints now pay for fuel in Mercedes-Benz cars

The German carmaker has joined forces with Mastercard to make this convenience possible
Life
1 month ago

BMW invests R4.2bn to build hybrid at Rosslyn plant

German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as  plug-in hybrid for export
Life
4 months ago

SA to get more ultra-fast EV chargers

Zero Carbon Charge says electric cars can be charged in about 25 minutes
Life
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Toyota Gazoo Racing to field three SA crews at ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Volvo unveils EM90 premium people carrier
Life / Motoring
3.
Mercedes-Benz to install over 120 new EV charging ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Enea Bastianini wins Malaysia GP in his first ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Wanted Online: Dr Wamuwi Mbao: “Holidays, like ...
Life

Related Articles

PGM miners tighten their belts

Business

NICK VAN RENSBURG: The future of PGMs is tied to the fate of electric vehicles

Opinion

PODCAST | Uber execs unpack 10 years in SA

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.