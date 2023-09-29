World / Europe

Paris collector offers drives in famous movie cars

Former car dealer Franck Galiegue is displaying a collection of 43 vintage cars that have either featured in famous movies or are replicas of them

29 September 2023 - 12:55
by Noemie Olive
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
French car collector Franck Galiegue poses in a replica car of the Ghostbusters movie, inside the Pop Central Museum dedicated to legendary vehicles and car replicas from the world of cinema and television in Etrechy, near Paris, France, on September 17 2023. Picture: NOEMIE OLIVE/REUTERS
French car collector Franck Galiegue poses in a replica car of the Ghostbusters movie, inside the Pop Central Museum dedicated to legendary vehicles and car replicas from the world of cinema and television in Etrechy, near Paris, France, on September 17 2023. Picture: NOEMIE OLIVE/REUTERS

Paris — Dreaming of taking a tour in a Volkswagen Beetle like in the “Herbie” films, a “Fast and Furious”-style muscle car, or a replica of a “Back to the Future” DeLorean? A French car collector offers just that in a new car museum south of Paris.

In a big hangar in Etrechy, 50km south of Paris, former car dealer Franck Galiegue, 39, is displaying a collection of 43 vintage cars that have either featured in famous movies or are replicas of them.

Galiegue, who started to collect cars at age 21, said one of his top pieces is one of two remaining 1970s Chevrolet Chevelle Malibus that Ryan Gosling drove in the 2011 action film “Drive”.

“They often have several backup cars in movies, since they do stunts and break a few. In this case, they used three — one was completely destroyed and only two remain: this one and the other one, which Ryan Gosling owns and drives in Los Angeles,” he said.

The Chevelle is not for hire, but Galiegue’s Movie Cars Central operation offers paying visitors the chance to take a spin in more than 10 mostly US-made vintage car models that have featured in movies.

“I wanted to do something like a museum, but it must be a living thing, so that people can drive the cars, either here on our terrain or even on the road,” he said.

One of those cars for hire is a DeLorean, transformed to resemble the time-travel machine from the 1985 film “Back to the Future”.

Galiegue also owns two Batmobiles, including a replica of the one in the 1989 Tim Burton-directed Batman film, a Ford Gran Torino from the series Starsky & Hutch, and Magnum’s Ferrari 398 GTS. He owns 12 cars from the Fast and Furious series, eight of which are originals.

The museum will soon have three new cars including one from the 1987 RoboCop movie.

Reuters

Semi self-driving Mercs will soon be on US roads

The first of a kind system will be the highest level of driving autonomy allowed on state roads
Life
22 hours ago

Mercedes unveils Luxe Sprinter in SA

Local luxury tailored for tourism: from reclining eco-leather seats to an onboard entertainment system, the automaker redefines opulent road travel
Life
1 day ago

Porsche takes top premium spot in JD Power brand loyalty study

In other segments American buyers also stay most loyal to Ford, Toyota, Subaru and Volvo when trading in their cars
Life
1 day ago

REVIEW: Toyota GR Corolla scores a hot-hatch hole in one

A manual gearshift makes this fast and agile high-performance car a hands-on thrill ride
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Saudis determined to seek US military pact in ...
World / Middle East
2.
Paris collector offers drives in famous movie cars
World / Europe
3.
Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine war with top ...
World / Europe
4.
Afghan leader says no peace talks being held with ...
World / Asia
5.
Libya flood deaths expose climate chasm
World / Africa

Related Articles

October fuel price hikes will be lower than expected, AA says

National

UK confirms zero-emission car timetable

Life / Motoring

Lighter and more powerful BMW R1300 GS unveiled

Life / Motoring

Tesla boosts ‘gigacasting’ for unified EV underbodies

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.