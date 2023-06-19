LETTER: German-type political system would boost parliament

Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
Leaders consider self-interest to be above the interests of citizen and country
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Gareth Friedlander, deputy CEO at Discovery Life
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
When US states will pay the money out, and who will get it, remains far from clear
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
One of the most trenchant recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission is that SA move to a mixed constituency/ proportional parliamentary system.
Justice Raymond Zondo pointed out that we cannot (without amending the constitution) simply adopt a constituency system as the constitution enjoins a proportional system at national level.
The German system bears consideration. Party candidates stand in constituencies, and the first past the post gains the seat. However, voters cast two ballots: one for the preferred candidate in the constituency and the second for a party. Should a party gain more seats than its share of the proportional vote, the successful candidates retain their seats but the "overhang" is applied to award additional seats to the other parties, awarded from party lists. The ultimate result is that each party gets seats in the Bundestag (the German Parliament) in alignment with their share of the total proportional vote.
There is every reason for SA to adopt this system. The many advantages include: direct representation of the voters in each constituency; less party control over members; and candidates making themselves and their policies known to the voters. To avoid a proliferation of small parties a threshold of say 5% of the proportional vote could be required for a party to qualify for overhang seats.
This system would mean that the number of members of parliament will fluctuate upwards, dependent on the divergence of constituency seats from the proportional vote. To accommodate this upward fluctuation we could create say 300 constituencies (as compared to the present 400 seats).
Adopting a German-type system should not require a constitutional change. It would enhance political accountability and strengthen parliament. It would bring parliament closer to the people, and it would preserve a healthy balance of power between the majority and minority parties.
Willem CronjeCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: German-type political system would boost parliament
It would enhance political accountability and strengthen parliament
One of the most trenchant recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission is that SA move to a mixed constituency/ proportional parliamentary system.
Justice Raymond Zondo pointed out that we cannot (without amending the constitution) simply adopt a constituency system as the constitution enjoins a proportional system at national level.
The German system bears consideration. Party candidates stand in constituencies, and the first past the post gains the seat. However, voters cast two ballots: one for the preferred candidate in the constituency and the second for a party. Should a party gain more seats than its share of the proportional vote, the successful candidates retain their seats but the "overhang" is applied to award additional seats to the other parties, awarded from party lists. The ultimate result is that each party gets seats in the Bundestag (the German Parliament) in alignment with their share of the total proportional vote.
There is every reason for SA to adopt this system. The many advantages include: direct representation of the voters in each constituency; less party control over members; and candidates making themselves and their policies known to the voters. To avoid a proliferation of small parties a threshold of say 5% of the proportional vote could be required for a party to qualify for overhang seats.
This system would mean that the number of members of parliament will fluctuate upwards, dependent on the divergence of constituency seats from the proportional vote. To accommodate this upward fluctuation we could create say 300 constituencies (as compared to the present 400 seats).
Adopting a German-type system should not require a constitutional change. It would enhance political accountability and strengthen parliament. It would bring parliament closer to the people, and it would preserve a healthy balance of power between the majority and minority parties.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Diaspora ensures Zanu-PF stays in power
LETTER: Booze merchants spout pious humbug
LETTER: Food riots are looming
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Booze merchants spout pious humbug
LETTER: Food riots are looming
LETTER: Embarrassing classification
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.