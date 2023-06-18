Vettel to reunite with his championship-winning Red Bull RB7 at Nürburgring

With no obvious catalyst on the horizon, traders prefer to trade the ranges and not fully commit to a breakout, analyst says
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Attention economy still rewards companies willing to flout conventions of polite society
US secretary of state concludes talks with Wang Yi at the start of the second and last day of a rare visit to Beijing
A weak, or weakening, grip could be a sign of underlying issues
Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, is set to make a thrilling comeback at the Nürburgring circuit on September 9.
Vettel will participate in the highly anticipated Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event. The German racing sensation will join the ranks of esteemed drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo, a Grand Prix winner and Red Bull Racing test driver, as they tackle the Nordschleife in their high-performance F1 cars.
Vettel’s RB7, in which he won the 2011 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, has been modified to run on synthetic, carbon-neutral e-fuel, showcasing his dedication to sustainable racing.
The Red Bull Formula Nürburgring 2023 promises to deliver an unparalleled spectacle, attracting an estimated crowd of 30,000 motorsport enthusiasts who will be treated to breathtaking views of the Eifel region. One of the undeniable highlights of the event will be Vettel’s demonstration run, symbolising his commitment to the sport and its evolution towards environmental sustainability.
Hailing from Heppenheim, Germany, Vettel has forged a remarkable career in the world of F1, securing four consecutive world championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013.
“Motorsport is my passion,” affirms Vettel. “It is crucial for me to showcase that racing cars can deliver exceptional performance using synthetic, CO2-neutral fuel. This is not just a concept for the future, it is happening right now.”
The Nordschleife, nestled amid the picturesque Eifel forests, is renowned for its treacherous 73 bends, challenging ascents and descents, and the infamous Caracciola Carousel. It has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the most demanding racetracks in the world.
Since its inauguration in 1927, the Nordschleife has witnessed countless historic moments in motorsport. Now, it eagerly awaits Vettel’s long-awaited return, ready to add another chapter to its illustrious history.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Vettel to reunite with his championship-winning Red Bull RB7 at Nürburgring
Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, is set to make a thrilling comeback at the Nürburgring circuit on September 9.
Vettel will participate in the highly anticipated Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event. The German racing sensation will join the ranks of esteemed drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo, a Grand Prix winner and Red Bull Racing test driver, as they tackle the Nordschleife in their high-performance F1 cars.
Vettel’s RB7, in which he won the 2011 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, has been modified to run on synthetic, carbon-neutral e-fuel, showcasing his dedication to sustainable racing.
The Red Bull Formula Nürburgring 2023 promises to deliver an unparalleled spectacle, attracting an estimated crowd of 30,000 motorsport enthusiasts who will be treated to breathtaking views of the Eifel region. One of the undeniable highlights of the event will be Vettel’s demonstration run, symbolising his commitment to the sport and its evolution towards environmental sustainability.
Hailing from Heppenheim, Germany, Vettel has forged a remarkable career in the world of F1, securing four consecutive world championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013.
“Motorsport is my passion,” affirms Vettel. “It is crucial for me to showcase that racing cars can deliver exceptional performance using synthetic, CO2-neutral fuel. This is not just a concept for the future, it is happening right now.”
The Nordschleife, nestled amid the picturesque Eifel forests, is renowned for its treacherous 73 bends, challenging ascents and descents, and the infamous Caracciola Carousel. It has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the most demanding racetracks in the world.
Since its inauguration in 1927, the Nordschleife has witnessed countless historic moments in motorsport. Now, it eagerly awaits Vettel’s long-awaited return, ready to add another chapter to its illustrious history.
TimesLIVE
Endearing Vettel exhorts fellow drivers to look beyond racing as he signs off
Stroll hopes to see both Aston drivers on Montreal podium
Dominant Verstappen ripping through F1 record books
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ferrari aim to lure Hamilton with $50m offer
Porsche unveils electric hypercar concept
Mercedes-AMG One sets Monza lap record
Porsche, Ferrari e-fuel push at heart of EU engine debate
Kyalami 9 Hour and Cape Town E-Prix come to SA this weekend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.