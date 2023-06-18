Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Vettel to reunite with his championship-winning Red Bull RB7 at Nürburgring

18 June 2023 - 21:24 Motoring Staff
Sebastian Vettel will participate in the highly anticipated Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event on September 9. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sebastian Vettel will participate in the highly anticipated Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event on September 9. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, is set to make a thrilling comeback at the Nürburgring circuit on September 9. 

Vettel will participate in the highly anticipated Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event. The German racing sensation will join the ranks of esteemed drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo, a Grand Prix winner and Red Bull Racing test driver, as they tackle the Nordschleife in their high-performance F1 cars.

Vettel’s RB7, in which he won the 2011 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, has been modified to run on synthetic, carbon-neutral e-fuel, showcasing his dedication to sustainable racing.

The Red Bull Formula Nürburgring 2023 promises to deliver an unparalleled spectacle, attracting an estimated crowd of 30,000 motorsport enthusiasts who will be treated to breathtaking views of the Eifel region. One of the undeniable highlights of the event will be Vettel’s demonstration run, symbolising his commitment to the sport and its evolution towards environmental sustainability.

Hailing from Heppenheim, Germany, Vettel has forged a remarkable career in the world of F1, securing four consecutive world championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013.

“Motorsport is my passion,” affirms Vettel. “It is crucial for me to showcase that racing cars can deliver exceptional performance using synthetic, CO2-neutral fuel. This is not just a concept for the future, it is happening right now.”

The Nordschleife, nestled amid the picturesque Eifel forests, is renowned for its treacherous 73 bends, challenging ascents and descents, and the infamous Caracciola Carousel. It has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the most demanding racetracks in the world.

Since its inauguration in 1927, the Nordschleife has witnessed countless historic moments in motorsport. Now, it eagerly awaits Vettel’s long-awaited return, ready to add another chapter to its illustrious history.

TimesLIVE

Endearing Vettel exhorts fellow drivers to look beyond racing as he signs off

There are far bigger and more important things than racing in circles, four-times world champion says after stepping away from Formula One career
Life
6 months ago

Stroll hopes to see both Aston drivers on Montreal podium

Aston Martin team owner keen on both his son, Lance, and Fernando Alonso this weekend
Sport
4 days ago

Dominant Verstappen ripping through F1 record books

Dutch 25-year-old has been quickest in every practice session
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: Souped-up Mahindra Scorpio hauls hay ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Why ‘getting a ...
Life
3.
Buying-down trend sees premium car brands knocked ...
Life / Motoring
4.
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
Life / Motoring
5.
Dolly Rathebe — the musical legend of Sophiatown
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Ferrari aim to lure Hamilton with $50m offer

Sport / Other Sport

Porsche unveils electric hypercar concept

News

Mercedes-AMG One sets Monza lap record

Life / Motoring

Porsche, Ferrari e-fuel push at heart of EU engine debate

News

Kyalami 9 Hour and Cape Town E-Prix come to SA this weekend

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.