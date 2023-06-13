Life / Motoring

Toyota plans EVs with a 1,000km range

Japanese carmaker wants to win over consumers with electric vehicles that can drive further and charge faster

13 June 2023 - 15:49 Reuters
Toyota aims to launch its next-generation batteries in 2026 that will offer longer driving ranges and quicker charging times. Picture: REUTERS
Toyota aims to launch its next-generation batteries in 2026 that will offer longer driving ranges and quicker charging times. Picture: REUTERS

Toyota will introduce high-performance, solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the range and performance of its electric vehicles (EVs) and to cut costs.

The Japanese carmaker said it aims to launch next-generation batteries from 2026, seeking to win over consumers with vehicles that offer longer driving ranges and quicker charging times.

It also said it was developing a method to mass produce solid-state batteries, which it aims to commercialise in 2027-2028.

The announcement, which came a day before Toyota’s annual shareholders meeting where strategy and governance will be under scrutiny, amounted to the fullest disclosure yet of the automaker’s strategy to compete in the fast-growing market for EVs where it has lagged rivals.

The carmaker said it would produce an EV with a more efficient lithium-ion battery which would have a range of 1,000km. By comparison, the long-range version of the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, can drive for about 530km based on US testing standards.

Toyota did not give details about the expected costs or where its long-range EVs would be manufactured, nor did it disclose the investment cost of the new solid-state batteries or where they would be made.

Toyota said it will use a "self-propelling" assembly line and Giga casting to cut production costs, adopting a production innovation pioneered by Tesla. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota said it will use a "self-propelling" assembly line and Giga casting to cut production costs, adopting a production innovation pioneered by Tesla. Picture: SUPPLIED

“What we want to achieve is to change the future with BEVs [battery electric vehicles],” Takero Kato, president of new Toyota EV unit BEV Factory, said in a video posted on the automaker’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.

“We will launch the next-generation battery EVs globally and as a full line-up on the market from 2026,” Kato added.

Toyota also gave details of other technologies it plans to reduce costs for its EVs and batteries.

The carmaker pledged to use a “self-propelling” assembly line and Giga casting to cut production costs, adopting a production innovation pioneered by Tesla.

BEV Factory, established in May, aims to produce about 1.7-million vehicles by 2030, Kato said — about half of the 3.5 million EVs that Toyota aims to sell annually by that year.

In April, the carmaker sold 8,584 EVs worldwide, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than 1% of its global sales in a single month for the first time.

Toyota Hilux retakes the sales lead from Ford Ranger in May

Last month's strong sales bucked economic headwinds, with light commercial vehicles leading the way
Life
1 week ago

New car sales go full throttle despite economic headwinds

Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Life
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Fortuner gets a catamaran-inspired update

An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Defender 130 is a giant aimed at ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring
3.
So long and thanks for the Fish
Life
4.
Impostor syndrome: welcome to a considerably ...
Life
5.
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand

Life / Motoring

Subaru boosts Outback range with turbo model

Life / Motoring

Defender 130 is a giant aimed at adventure-seeking families

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.