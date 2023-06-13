Toyota plans EVs with a 1,000km range

Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
It is easy to add the youth to our extensive to-do list of areas that require intervention, without taking action
Health coverage for everybody a revolutionary milestone, says minister Joe Phaahla
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Telecom company goes from R2.6bn profit in 2022 to R9.97bn loss
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
US legislators request that upcoming Agoa Forum to be hosted in another country
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
The rare Ferraris, some with prominent former owners, were discovered in hurricane rubble
Toyota will introduce high-performance, solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the range and performance of its electric vehicles (EVs) and to cut costs.
The Japanese carmaker said it aims to launch next-generation batteries from 2026, seeking to win over consumers with vehicles that offer longer driving ranges and quicker charging times.
It also said it was developing a method to mass produce solid-state batteries, which it aims to commercialise in 2027-2028.
The announcement, which came a day before Toyota’s annual shareholders meeting where strategy and governance will be under scrutiny, amounted to the fullest disclosure yet of the automaker’s strategy to compete in the fast-growing market for EVs where it has lagged rivals.
The carmaker said it would produce an EV with a more efficient lithium-ion battery which would have a range of 1,000km. By comparison, the long-range version of the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, can drive for about 530km based on US testing standards.
Toyota did not give details about the expected costs or where its long-range EVs would be manufactured, nor did it disclose the investment cost of the new solid-state batteries or where they would be made.
“What we want to achieve is to change the future with BEVs [battery electric vehicles],” Takero Kato, president of new Toyota EV unit BEV Factory, said in a video posted on the automaker’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.
“We will launch the next-generation battery EVs globally and as a full line-up on the market from 2026,” Kato added.
Toyota also gave details of other technologies it plans to reduce costs for its EVs and batteries.
The carmaker pledged to use a “self-propelling” assembly line and Giga casting to cut production costs, adopting a production innovation pioneered by Tesla.
BEV Factory, established in May, aims to produce about 1.7-million vehicles by 2030, Kato said — about half of the 3.5 million EVs that Toyota aims to sell annually by that year.
In April, the carmaker sold 8,584 EVs worldwide, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than 1% of its global sales in a single month for the first time.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Toyota plans EVs with a 1,000km range
Japanese carmaker wants to win over consumers with electric vehicles that can drive further and charge faster
Toyota will introduce high-performance, solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the range and performance of its electric vehicles (EVs) and to cut costs.
The Japanese carmaker said it aims to launch next-generation batteries from 2026, seeking to win over consumers with vehicles that offer longer driving ranges and quicker charging times.
It also said it was developing a method to mass produce solid-state batteries, which it aims to commercialise in 2027-2028.
The announcement, which came a day before Toyota’s annual shareholders meeting where strategy and governance will be under scrutiny, amounted to the fullest disclosure yet of the automaker’s strategy to compete in the fast-growing market for EVs where it has lagged rivals.
The carmaker said it would produce an EV with a more efficient lithium-ion battery which would have a range of 1,000km. By comparison, the long-range version of the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, can drive for about 530km based on US testing standards.
Toyota did not give details about the expected costs or where its long-range EVs would be manufactured, nor did it disclose the investment cost of the new solid-state batteries or where they would be made.
“What we want to achieve is to change the future with BEVs [battery electric vehicles],” Takero Kato, president of new Toyota EV unit BEV Factory, said in a video posted on the automaker’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.
“We will launch the next-generation battery EVs globally and as a full line-up on the market from 2026,” Kato added.
Toyota also gave details of other technologies it plans to reduce costs for its EVs and batteries.
The carmaker pledged to use a “self-propelling” assembly line and Giga casting to cut production costs, adopting a production innovation pioneered by Tesla.
BEV Factory, established in May, aims to produce about 1.7-million vehicles by 2030, Kato said — about half of the 3.5 million EVs that Toyota aims to sell annually by that year.
In April, the carmaker sold 8,584 EVs worldwide, including its Lexus brand, accounting for more than 1% of its global sales in a single month for the first time.
Toyota Hilux retakes the sales lead from Ford Ranger in May
New car sales go full throttle despite economic headwinds
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Fortuner gets a catamaran-inspired update
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand
Subaru boosts Outback range with turbo model
Defender 130 is a giant aimed at adventure-seeking families
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.