BMW’s latest model will impress its youngest customers

Recent signs point to weakness in the labour market, which could take some steam out of inflation
With a referendum to ban hired e-scooters succeeding, the city may have to strike a balance between ideology and and reality to achieve its ‘smart’ goals
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says lack of investment will only lead to more load-shedding
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Maker of the iconic Birkin handbag soared past €200bn in market value for the first time, surpassing Swiss drugmaker Novartis
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The technology tracks vehicles on or near runways to alert controllers before impending crashes
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
It's got a comfy seat and the striking grille from the BMW M4
The Baby Racer has been a popular element of BMW Lifestyle Collection for more than 30 years. Now in its fourth generation, it’s available in a new design to pass on joy to the brand’s youngest fans.
Based on the design of the latest BMW models, the Baby Racer IV has custom features and proportions. These include a soft seat in contrasting colours, an ergonomic three-spoke steering wheel with a hooter, and wheels made from recycled materials.
The front features the BMW kidney grille in the style of the full-size BMW 4 Series, BMW iX and BMW M3/M4 role models, and has sporty tail lights.
The Baby Racer is available in black, blue, and white, with contrasting seat colours. To make sure the pleasure of “driving” starts at a young age, all spare parts for the cars, which are made in Bavaria, are available from selected BMW dealers.
The Baby Racer will be available from April 2023 at selected dealers and online at https://lifestyle.bmw.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
BMW’s latest model will impress its youngest customers
Besides a comfy seat in contrasting colours, ergonomic steering wheel and wheels made from recycled materials, the Baby Racer IV boasts the M4 Series’ kidney grille
The Baby Racer has been a popular element of BMW Lifestyle Collection for more than 30 years. Now in its fourth generation, it’s available in a new design to pass on joy to the brand’s youngest fans.
Based on the design of the latest BMW models, the Baby Racer IV has custom features and proportions. These include a soft seat in contrasting colours, an ergonomic three-spoke steering wheel with a hooter, and wheels made from recycled materials.
The front features the BMW kidney grille in the style of the full-size BMW 4 Series, BMW iX and BMW M3/M4 role models, and has sporty tail lights.
The Baby Racer is available in black, blue, and white, with contrasting seat colours. To make sure the pleasure of “driving” starts at a young age, all spare parts for the cars, which are made in Bavaria, are available from selected BMW dealers.
The Baby Racer will be available from April 2023 at selected dealers and online at https://lifestyle.bmw.com.
BMW SA celebrates its 50th year
Wanted Online: In defence of the motoring journo
Toyota’s young designer search is back
Junior James Bonds can now step into their own little Aston Martin DB5
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
The potential perils of AI: should we hit pause on smart cars?
These were SA’s top-selling cars in March
BMW SA drives EV policy discussions to secure long-term production
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.