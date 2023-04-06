Life / Motoring

BMW’s latest model will impress its youngest customers

Besides a comfy seat in contrasting colours, ergonomic steering wheel and wheels made from recycled materials, the Baby Racer IV boasts the M4 Series’ kidney grille

06 April 2023 - 16:37 Motoring Reporter
The latest BMW Baby Racer features the grille of the M4 series and comfortable seat in contrasting colours. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest BMW Baby Racer features the grille of the M4 series and comfortable seat in contrasting colours. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Baby Racer has been a popular element of BMW Lifestyle Collection for more than 30 years. Now in its fourth generation, it’s available in a new design to pass on joy to the brand’s youngest fans.

Based on the design of the latest BMW models, the Baby Racer IV has custom features and proportions. These include a soft seat in contrasting colours, an ergonomic three-spoke steering wheel with a hooter, and wheels made from recycled materials.

The front features the BMW kidney grille in the style of the full-size BMW 4 Series, BMW iX and BMW M3/M4 role models, and has sporty tail lights.

The Baby Racer is available in black, blue, and white, with contrasting seat colours. To make sure the pleasure of “driving” starts at a young age, all spare parts for the cars, which are made in Bavaria, are available from selected BMW dealers.

The Baby Racer will be available from April 2023 at selected dealers and online at https://lifestyle.bmw.com.

BMW SA celebrates its 50th year

In March 1973 the newly established plant of BMW SA started to produce the first BMW vehicles, laying the foundation for a South African icon.
1 week ago

Wanted Online: In defence of the motoring journo

Making a great car is as much an art as, well, art
3 weeks ago

Toyota’s young designer search is back

The competition is open to children up to 15 years old living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland
4 months ago

Junior James Bonds can now step into their own little Aston Martin DB5

Miniature versions of exotic cars are in fashion, with marque joining the fray
2 years ago
