Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Off the hook

The decision not to extradite the Guptas shows the UAE cares nothing for SA

11 April 2023 - 14:02
Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
So, the Guptas are off the hook. Does anybody think they were ever actually  detained?

By holding a hearing and refusing to extradite the Guptas without giving SA the opportunity to attend and appeal, the UAE has demonstrated what it thinks of SA and its inept government: nothing.

Nor is it concerned about international fallout for its behaviour; the UAE knows full well that SA is diplomatically isolated since its foolhardy dalliance with fascist, criminal Russia.

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor may be applauded by her destructive, naive constituency, but we can expect more contempt and punishment from the international community after her gestures.

Realpolitik can be added to the skills in which the ANC is lacking.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

