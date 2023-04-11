LETTER: Off the hook

IMF report suggests current high rates will return to pre-pandemic levels once inflation is tamed
The decision not to extradite the Guptas shows the UAE cares nothing for SA
Opposition members slam Thapelo Amad for apparently holding private talks to raise funds for cash-strapped city
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
US group hiring and training workers to support faster pace of output
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia’s invasion, says UN body
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
So, the Guptas are off the hook. Does anybody think they were ever actually detained?
By holding a hearing and refusing to extradite the Guptas without giving SA the opportunity to attend and appeal, the UAE has demonstrated what it thinks of SA and its inept government: nothing.
Nor is it concerned about international fallout for its behaviour; the UAE knows full well that SA is diplomatically isolated since its foolhardy dalliance with fascist, criminal Russia.
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor may be applauded by her destructive, naive constituency, but we can expect more contempt and punishment from the international community after her gestures.
Realpolitik can be added to the skills in which the ANC is lacking.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Off the hook
The decision not to extradite the Guptas shows the UAE cares nothing for SA
So, the Guptas are off the hook. Does anybody think they were ever actually detained?
By holding a hearing and refusing to extradite the Guptas without giving SA the opportunity to attend and appeal, the UAE has demonstrated what it thinks of SA and its inept government: nothing.
Nor is it concerned about international fallout for its behaviour; the UAE knows full well that SA is diplomatically isolated since its foolhardy dalliance with fascist, criminal Russia.
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor may be applauded by her destructive, naive constituency, but we can expect more contempt and punishment from the international community after her gestures.
Realpolitik can be added to the skills in which the ANC is lacking.
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TOM EATON: Ahead of the flood Vanuatu is putting its ark at risk of Gupta ...
SA request to extradite Gupta brothers dismissed by UAE court
Gupta-linked accused in alleged Estina project fraud plead not guilty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.