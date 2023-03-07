Life / Motoring

BEST BUYS

Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider

These are hidden gems our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 10:39 Staff Writer

If there’s one thing we have learnt about the SA consumer over the years, they are smart shoppers when it comes to buying cars. Their top choices have consistently reflected solidly packaged offerings that are keenly priced, practical to various degrees and value for money.

However cunning buyers are in their selections, a few gems do slip through the cracks and these are 10 cars that our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.