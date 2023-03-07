Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider

Fed chair Jerome Powell due to make announcement that is likely to signal the direction of US interest rates
Sometimes a phone call, email or face-to-face meeting is better at solving problems
State advocate Hazel Siramen says the audit trail would show the service providers inflated invoices to ‘create the impression of delivery of services far in excess of what was actually delivered’
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
The decrease in GDP marks the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effect of load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Visit aims to show the US is committed to keeping a military presence in the country to advise on fight against militants
It will be almost impossible for any nation outside the big three to challenge for the top Test ranking
These are hidden gems our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts
If there’s one thing we have learnt about the SA consumer over the years, they are smart shoppers when it comes to buying cars. Their top choices have consistently reflected solidly packaged offerings that are keenly priced, practical to various degrees and value for money.
However cunning buyers are in their selections, a few gems do slip through the cracks and these are 10 cars that our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BEST BUYS
Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider
These are hidden gems our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts
If there’s one thing we have learnt about the SA consumer over the years, they are smart shoppers when it comes to buying cars. Their top choices have consistently reflected solidly packaged offerings that are keenly priced, practical to various degrees and value for money.
However cunning buyers are in their selections, a few gems do slip through the cracks and these are 10 cars that our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.