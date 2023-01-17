Life / Motoring

Entry applications close on January 31 for Simola Hillclimb

It’s the final dash for the line for competitors hoping to participate in this year’s Simola Hillclimb

17 January 2023 - 12:44
All manner of super cars, legends of yesteryear and some bespoke machines will be hoping to conquer the hillclimb. Picture: SUPPLIED
With just two weeks to go before the application process closes on January 31, there’s not much time to spare for submitting entries to the invitational event.

The slots are limited, with just 65 entries selected for Classic Car Friday and a total of 84 competitors taking to the start line for the two days of action during King of the Hill.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from our regular competitors as well as newcomers to the event since the applications opened in October last year, and there’s no doubt we will have a spectacular line-up this year,” says sporting director Geoff Goddard.

“The calibre of entries is exceptional, and it’s remarkable how much time and effort is spent on these cars, many of which are specifically built or prepared just to compete at the Simola Hillclimb.

“I’m delighted we are also seeing increased interest from the vehicle manufacturers and importers, which further entrenches the Simola Hillclimb’s status as one of the must-attend automotive events of the year,” Goddard says.

“However, time is running out for competitors to submit their applications, and we are once again close to being oversubscribed for both Classic Car Friday and King of the Hill.

“We encourage those hoping to enter this year’s event to do so without delay, as the limited number of places are highly sought-after, and no late applications will be considered.”

Once the deadline passes, all of the submissions received are reviewed by the organisers according to strict criteria to ensure the vehicles are eligible and conform to the regulations for the various classes.

At the same time, consideration is given to keeping the line-up fresh and exciting for the competitors and spectators alike — with the bar undoubtedly being raised each year. Successful applicants will receive a formal invitation to compete by February 10.

At the beginning of May, the scenic town of Knysna will come alive to the sights and sounds of the most eclectic and exhilarating array of cars SA has to offer — from icons of a bygone era to modern supercars and outrageous hill climb beasts — all being driven to the limit on the tight and twisty 1.9km Simola Hill course.

Along with the variety of cars, the pitlane will be awash with many of the biggest names in motorsport, giving fans the opportunity to meet their heroes — especially if you purchase one of the limited number of pit access tickets that get you into the heart of the action.

Deon Joubert (former BMW SA works driver) and JP van der Walt (Polo SupaCup) form part of past and current racers who take part in the Simola Hillclimb. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tickets can be purchased on www.simolahillclimb.com, with the prices for general entry remaining unchanged from last year. Upgrades are available for pit access, turn 2 grandstand seating and VIP parking.

For a VIP experience, the Le Mans Hospitality Lounge provides catering and a viewing point overlooking the start line.

