BMW’s latest X5 and X6 arrive on the global stage

BMW has launched the latest X5 and X6 models. The pair of SAVs (shared autonomous vehicles) receive extensive updates, including 48V mild-hybrid technology and the latest automated driving and parking systems.
Starting with the looks, there’s a new style tinge, similar to the latest X1: 35mm slimmer headlights, redesigned bumpers and kidney grilles. The latter feature has a glow-in-the-dark, much like the new 7 Series.
The xLine specification is standard on X5 models and comes with satin aluminium trim and roof rails. The curvier X6 is available with an M Sport package as standard. M-specific side skirts and M High-gloss Shadowline trim are part of the M Sport package and it gets new trapezium-shaped exhaust tailpipes.
The M Sport package is also available for the X5 M60i xDrive model. Benefits include double bars and an M logo for the kidney grille, M exterior mirror caps in black high-gloss, quad exhaust tailpipes and a rear spoiler.
The M Sport package Pro is available, too, for the M60i xDrive with M Marina Bay Blue metallic and M Isle of Man Green metallic body paint finishes.
Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic and about 40 BMW Individual special paint finishes are further additions available for all models.
Inside, a high-definition 12.3-inch information display stares back at the driver while there’s a 14.9-inch main display with touch control. The latest iDrive has new digital features, including live cockpit plus with cloud-based navigation and maps. Order the optional Live Cockpit Professional to get head-up display and an augmented view function.
Another feature is the ambient light bar with LED backlighting, with model lettering as a graphic. In the flagship models it displays the M logo.
A newly designed gear selector lever is positioned between comfort seats than can be specified as an alternative to the standard sport seats. Options also include BMW Individual Merino extended leather upholstery, seat ventilation, a massage function, panoramic sunroof, glass applications for controls and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.
There’s big news in the mechanical department too, with a choice of six or eight-cylinder engines and eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and 48V mild-hybrid technology.
The 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine in the xDrive40i develops 280kW and 520 Nm, and does 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds. The xDrive30d has a diesel engine pumping out 219kW and 670 Nm, enabling it to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 6.1 seconds. In M60i xDrive guise it’s a 4.4l V8 petrol engine with 390kW and 750 Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h takes 4.3 seconds.
BMW also markets a plug-in hybrid variant of the X5. The updated model carries the BMW X5 xDrive50e designation thanks to a six-cylinder, in-line petrol engine and new electric motor with 360kW and 700Nm. That’s a 70kW and 100Nm increase over the outgoing xDrive45e model. Acceleration from rest to 100km/h is 4.8 seconds, with an electric range of 110km.
Adaptive suspension is standard across the X5 range and enhanced for better handling and comfort. The M60i twins get adaptive M suspension that can also be fitted to other variants of the sportier BMW X6. Adaptive two-axle air suspension and the xOffroad package are optional.
Active steering is equipped as standard on the juggernauts and is optional for all other models, or as part of the adaptive M suspension Professional that includes an M Sport differential and active roll stabilisation system.
In standard specification the models ride on 20-inch light-alloy wheels, while the M60i models sit on 21-inch wheels. Should you so desire, 22-inches are available.
Safety systems include updates to the front-collision warning system. Automatic speed limit assist, exit warning, route speed control, emergency stop assistant, and lane change assistant are optional.
Reversing assist camera, reversing assistant and parking assistant professional that enables manoeuvres over a distance of up to 200 metres, and controlled from outside the car using the My BMW App on an Apple iPhone are further options.
The standard parking assistant now also comprises the drive-off monitoring and trailer assistant functions. The optional Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their X5 or X6 via security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology with compatible smartphones running the iOS or Android operating system.
The new X5 and X6 will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023.
International Launch
BMW’s latest X5 and X6 arrive on the global stage
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
