Spanish court trims Andrea Orcel’s payout from Santander by €8m

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Alleged Palestinian gunmen killed in the raid in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in southern Jericho, while eight were arrested
Premier League accuses the club of more than 100 alleged breaches since it was acquired by Abu Dhabi-based company
Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
Madrid — A Madrid court has ruled Santander’s offer letter to Andrea Orcel making him CEO was a binding contract, but reduced the compensation for the Italian banker by €8m to up to €43.4m, a court document showed.
In one of the banking industry’s biggest rows over pay, Orcel and Santander ended up in court after Spain’s biggest bank dropped plans to make the former UBS investment banker its CEO in January 2019.
The latest ruling, dated January 20, comes after Santander appealed against a lower court order a year ago to pay him €51.4m and contested that Orcel’s job offer letter was a contract.
The court had initially awarded him compensation of €67.8m before reducing it as the judge later clarified that Orcel was not entitled to tax equalisation as part of a buyout clause.
In the new ruling, the judges cut to €2m from €10m the amount granted to Orcel for moral and reputational damages, but left the remaining compensation unchanged.
“We consider it more proportionate to set the compensation at the amount of €2m ... after analysing the economic interests, remuneration, risks, responsibilities, expenses and standard of living of Orcel,” the court said in a 30-page document.
The court also took into account that Orcel was unemployed for a relatively long period of time.
Appeal
Santander welcomed the court’s decision to “significantly” reduce the compensation, but said it would file an appeal before Spain’s Supreme Court, delaying any final outcome further.
Orcel said in an emailed statement he was pleased that “today’s ruling vindicates truth and justice by proving incontrovertibly for the second time in a court of law that there was a fundamental breach of contract by Santander as we have always argued.”
The compensation includes €17m for a sign-on bonus, €5.8m for two years’ wages and the reduced €2m for reputational damage, plus interest.
Orcel is also to be awarded €18.6m in shares from a buyout clause and linked to long-term goals, which Santander said in a statement amounted to about €4m based on their current valuation, putting the total compensation at about €28.8m.
Santander said: “Mr Orcel will now have to return €8m, plus interest.”
Banks in Europe and at a global level had limited scope to pursue their normal dividend policy as central banks set limits for shareholder remuneration during part of that period due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Orcel had quit his highly paid role at UBS in anticipation of taking up his new position at Santander, giving up sizeable deferred compensation.
He had originally sought as much as €112m for breach of contract. But once he became CEO of Italian bank UniCredit in 2021, he amended the lawsuit reducing the claim.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Spanish court trims Andrea Orcel’s payout from Santander by €8m
Italian banker originally sought as much as €112m for breach of contract
Madrid — A Madrid court has ruled Santander’s offer letter to Andrea Orcel making him CEO was a binding contract, but reduced the compensation for the Italian banker by €8m to up to €43.4m, a court document showed.
In one of the banking industry’s biggest rows over pay, Orcel and Santander ended up in court after Spain’s biggest bank dropped plans to make the former UBS investment banker its CEO in January 2019.
The latest ruling, dated January 20, comes after Santander appealed against a lower court order a year ago to pay him €51.4m and contested that Orcel’s job offer letter was a contract.
The court had initially awarded him compensation of €67.8m before reducing it as the judge later clarified that Orcel was not entitled to tax equalisation as part of a buyout clause.
In the new ruling, the judges cut to €2m from €10m the amount granted to Orcel for moral and reputational damages, but left the remaining compensation unchanged.
“We consider it more proportionate to set the compensation at the amount of €2m ... after analysing the economic interests, remuneration, risks, responsibilities, expenses and standard of living of Orcel,” the court said in a 30-page document.
The court also took into account that Orcel was unemployed for a relatively long period of time.
Appeal
Santander welcomed the court’s decision to “significantly” reduce the compensation, but said it would file an appeal before Spain’s Supreme Court, delaying any final outcome further.
Orcel said in an emailed statement he was pleased that “today’s ruling vindicates truth and justice by proving incontrovertibly for the second time in a court of law that there was a fundamental breach of contract by Santander as we have always argued.”
The compensation includes €17m for a sign-on bonus, €5.8m for two years’ wages and the reduced €2m for reputational damage, plus interest.
Orcel is also to be awarded €18.6m in shares from a buyout clause and linked to long-term goals, which Santander said in a statement amounted to about €4m based on their current valuation, putting the total compensation at about €28.8m.
Santander said: “Mr Orcel will now have to return €8m, plus interest.”
Banks in Europe and at a global level had limited scope to pursue their normal dividend policy as central banks set limits for shareholder remuneration during part of that period due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Orcel had quit his highly paid role at UBS in anticipation of taking up his new position at Santander, giving up sizeable deferred compensation.
He had originally sought as much as €112m for breach of contract. But once he became CEO of Italian bank UniCredit in 2021, he amended the lawsuit reducing the claim.
Reuters
Deutsche Bank and UniCredit upbeat on returns from high rates
UniCredit walks away from deal to take over Russia’s Otkritie Bank
Court awards ‘Lionel Messi of banking’ nearly €68m in lawsuit over job offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Deutsche Bank and UniCredit upbeat on returns from high rates
UniCredit walks away from deal to take over Russia’s Otkritie Bank
Court awards ‘Lionel Messi of banking’ nearly €68m in lawsuit over job offer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.