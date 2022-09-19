×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

New Volkswagen Polo sedan touches down in SA

The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles

19 September 2022 - 17:37 Motor News Reporter
A chrome front grille gives the Polo sedan a distinctive look, and it also has LED headlights and taillights. Picture: SUPPLIED
A chrome front grille gives the Polo sedan a distinctive look, and it also has LED headlights and taillights. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen has unveiled its all-new Polo sedan in SA. Manufactured in Pune, India, it’s the only three-box sedan in the entire local Volkswagen line-up.

While not the most exciting vehicle to wear the VW badge, the Polo sedan offers tonnes of practicality, courtesy of its generous dimensions and spacious boot. Take out your tape measure and you’ll find it measures 4,561mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1, 507mm high. According to Volkswagen, the trunk sports 521l of space — a boon for small families. 

Standout exterior features across the range include LED headlights and taillights, a signature chrome grille as well as chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles. Utilitarian 16-inch steel wheels are standard on the base model, while the Life derivatives up the style ante with a set of smart 16-inch “scimitar” alloy wheels.

Step inside the two-tone cabin and you’ll see the base model gets a seven-inch touchscreen radio with App-Connect, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel.

The flagship Life derivative builds on this with keyless entry and start, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse camera, wireless mobile charging and wireless App-Connect.

The new Polo sedan offers a premium dual-tone interior, dual-tone seat upholstery and premium touch surfaces. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Polo sedan offers a premium dual-tone interior, dual-tone seat upholstery and premium touch surfaces. Picture: SUPPLIED

Other notable additions are climatronic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, along with  a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.

Power adjustable and folding exterior mirrors are standard, as are front fog and cornering lights. Opt for the Life Tiptronic variant and Volkswagen adds hill-start assist and paddle shifters on the steering wheel. 

The latest Polo sedan models are powered by a 1.6l , four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 81kW and 152Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual transmission, though a six-speed Tiptonic gearbox is available as an option on the Life derivative. 

The latest Polo sedan's boot has 521 litres of space — a boon for small families Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest Polo sedan's boot has 521 litres of space — a boon for small families Picture: SUPPLIED

Pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Polo sedan line-up:

1.6l manual: R318,300
1.6l Life manual: R345,600
1.6l Life Tiptronic: R365,500

Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.

These were SA’s best selling cars in August

New-vehicle sales hit top gear despite rising inflation and interest rates
Life
1 week ago

Hyundai i20 N-Line adds street cred to the range

It's mostly a styling pack with added features and a chirpier exhaust note
Life
1 month ago

Flamboyant new VW Taigo targets a trendier crowd

The smart-looking coupé-crossover is positioned between VW’s T-Cross and T-Roc models
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: Fuel-sipping Mercedes C220d is the pick ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Sporty-styled Haval H6 GT enters SA market
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: No matter the ...
Life
5.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD conversion announced
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

BMW i4 Gran Coupe is an electrifying experience

Life / Motoring

Ford’s new Mustang keeps old-fashioned horsepower alive

Life / Motoring

Toyota’s Hilux GR Sport storms into SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.