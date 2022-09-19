New Volkswagen Polo sedan touches down in SA

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Voters have a right to know what differences are keeping them apart
Government sees move as an attempt to create parallel structures, adding that approval would be unconstitutional
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
The telecom regulator says the change is in response to requests from some stakeholders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Charges against the former prime minister remain but will now be tried in a court with relevant jurisdiction
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
Volkswagen has unveiled its all-new Polo sedan in SA. Manufactured in Pune, India, it’s the only three-box sedan in the entire local Volkswagen line-up.
While not the most exciting vehicle to wear the VW badge, the Polo sedan offers tonnes of practicality, courtesy of its generous dimensions and spacious boot. Take out your tape measure and you’ll find it measures 4,561mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1, 507mm high. According to Volkswagen, the trunk sports 521l of space — a boon for small families.
Standout exterior features across the range include LED headlights and taillights, a signature chrome grille as well as chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles. Utilitarian 16-inch steel wheels are standard on the base model, while the Life derivatives up the style ante with a set of smart 16-inch “scimitar” alloy wheels.
Step inside the two-tone cabin and you’ll see the base model gets a seven-inch touchscreen radio with App-Connect, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel.
The flagship Life derivative builds on this with keyless entry and start, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse camera, wireless mobile charging and wireless App-Connect.
Other notable additions are climatronic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.
Power adjustable and folding exterior mirrors are standard, as are front fog and cornering lights. Opt for the Life Tiptronic variant and Volkswagen adds hill-start assist and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.
The latest Polo sedan models are powered by a 1.6l , four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 81kW and 152Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual transmission, though a six-speed Tiptonic gearbox is available as an option on the Life derivative.
Pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Polo sedan line-up:
1.6l manual: R318,3001.6l Life manual: R345,6001.6l Life Tiptronic: R365,500
Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LOCAL LAUNCH
New Volkswagen Polo sedan touches down in SA
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
Volkswagen has unveiled its all-new Polo sedan in SA. Manufactured in Pune, India, it’s the only three-box sedan in the entire local Volkswagen line-up.
While not the most exciting vehicle to wear the VW badge, the Polo sedan offers tonnes of practicality, courtesy of its generous dimensions and spacious boot. Take out your tape measure and you’ll find it measures 4,561mm long, 1,752mm wide and 1, 507mm high. According to Volkswagen, the trunk sports 521l of space — a boon for small families.
Standout exterior features across the range include LED headlights and taillights, a signature chrome grille as well as chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles. Utilitarian 16-inch steel wheels are standard on the base model, while the Life derivatives up the style ante with a set of smart 16-inch “scimitar” alloy wheels.
Step inside the two-tone cabin and you’ll see the base model gets a seven-inch touchscreen radio with App-Connect, cruise control and a multifunction steering wheel.
The flagship Life derivative builds on this with keyless entry and start, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse camera, wireless mobile charging and wireless App-Connect.
Other notable additions are climatronic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.
Power adjustable and folding exterior mirrors are standard, as are front fog and cornering lights. Opt for the Life Tiptronic variant and Volkswagen adds hill-start assist and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.
The latest Polo sedan models are powered by a 1.6l , four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 81kW and 152Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual transmission, though a six-speed Tiptonic gearbox is available as an option on the Life derivative.
Pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Polo sedan line-up:
1.6l manual: R318,300
1.6l Life manual: R345,600
1.6l Life Tiptronic: R365,500
Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
These were SA’s best selling cars in August
Hyundai i20 N-Line adds street cred to the range
Flamboyant new VW Taigo targets a trendier crowd
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BMW i4 Gran Coupe is an electrifying experience
Ford’s new Mustang keeps old-fashioned horsepower alive
Toyota’s Hilux GR Sport storms into SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.