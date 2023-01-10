Life / Motoring

Hennessey unveils even more extreme version of world’s fastest car

The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output

10 January 2023 - 13:56 Staff Writer
The Venom F5 Revolution has been comprehensively re-engineered for increased agility and high downforce. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar company, has unleashed a lightweight, track-focused version of the Hennessey Venom F5.

The Venom, which aims to become the world‘s fastest production car, has been comprehensively re-engineered for increased agility and high downforce for the new track-based F5 Revolution Coupe. Hennessey calls it the most powerful and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world.

Distinguishing the Revolution Coupe from its sibling are its reworked aerodynamics, suspension, engine cooling and digital telemetry. The engineering team also focused on reducing mass, and at 1,360kg it is the lightest Venom F5 model.

Honed by chief engineer John “Heinrocket” Heinricy, the Revolution capitalises on all of his 38 years of performance car development with GM and his exemplary racing career — Heinricy has more than 240 professional races under his belt, including 35 gruelling 24-hour races and multiple race/championship wins. He also holds three FIA speed records and has over 1,000 laps of the Nürburgring to his name.

As with other Venom F5 models, the car has a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and is powered by a mid-mounted 6.6l “Fury” V8 engine rated at an astonishing 1,354kW.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through an automated single-clutch gearbox calibrated for competitive use. With such low mass, the Venom F5 Revolution Coupe promises phenomenal acceleration. Carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted as standard and feature multi-piston calipers, ensuring fade-free stopping power on the road or circuit.

The most visible change on the Revolution Coupe is its full-width rear-mounted carbon fibre wing. The adjustable wing allows the driver to adjust the angle of attack through a range of degrees and delivers over 360kg of downforce at 300km/h.

Hennessey claims the Venom F5 is the world’s fastest car, and this year aims to make it the first production car to achieve a 300mph (482.8km/h) average speed in two directions. In 2019 the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport achieved 304mph (490.4km/h) in one direction.

