Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Toyota Gazoo Racing to take on Dakar 2023 with three Hiluxes

06 December 2022 - 15:35 Motor News Reporter
Reigning Dakar champions Toyota return in 2023 with an updated Hilux. Picture: SUPPLIED
Reigning Dakar champions Toyota return in 2023 with an updated Hilux. Picture: SUPPLIED

The SA-based Toyota Gazoo Racing team will take on the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia with a three-vehicle Hilux team early in January. The defending champions, Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel, will return with newly crowned SA Rally-Raid Champion Giniel de Villiers and co-driver Dennis Murphy, as well as Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings.

The two-week event will mark the start of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) 2023 season, with Al-Attiyah to take part in the whole season, with De Villiers and Lategan tackling the SA national championship for the rest of the year.

The Dakar is considered the world’s toughest rally raid and next year’s event has 5,000km of special stages.

For the 2023 season, the rules have been altered to close up the field and make competition even tougher. To better take on rivals like the X-Raid Minis and Audi RS Q e-tron hybrids, the racing Hilux T1+ has been updated to improve its durability and reliability with  reinforced differentials and  suspension parts.

Dakar 2023 will start on December 31 on the North Western coast of Saudi Arabia, before travelling inland towards the city of Ha’il. From there, the route continues in a south-easterly direction, bisecting the feared Empty Quarter, before finally swinging northwards towards the finish at Dammam, on   January 15 2023.

 

Porsche unveils its dirt-munching 911 Dakar

Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
Life
2 weeks ago

How Bagnaia staged the greatest comeback in MotoGP history

Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
Life
3 weeks ago

Verstappen showed true colours in Brazil, disgruntled Perez says

The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cannabis as catalyst: the health benefits of the ...
Life
2.
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How to stay in ...
Life
5.
REVIEW: Kia Sportage cuts a dashing, practical ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Toyota unwraps the flamboyant C-HR prologue

Life / Motoring

Production of hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 begins

Life / Motoring

Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.