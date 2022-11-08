×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker with focus on US midterms and inflation

Murray & Roberts bucks the trend, soaring more than 17% after announcing the sale of its Australian subsidiary

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 19:24 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday despite generally firmer global markets, with investors’ focus on the midterm elections under way in the US and inflation data there due later in the week.

Republican candidates are generally to take back control of the House of Representatives and may also secure the Senate, a scenario that could stymie President Joe Biden’s economic plans...

BL Premium

