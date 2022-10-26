Maserati GranCabrio confirmed for 2023

Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Fiscal space could contract because the finance minister doesn't have the power to accelerate structural reform
Bring in the private sector if you want more bailouts, finance minister says in interview after medium-term budget
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
Maserati is having one of the busiest periods in its 106-year history. In the past 24 months it has introduced special editions and hybrid derivatives of the Ghibli and Levante, the mid-engined MC20 supercar and its Cielo open-top cousin, the Grecale SUV and the new GranTurismo coupé.
Now the company has shared the first images of the new GranCabrio — the open-topped cousin of the GranTurismo. The prototypes recently took to the streets of Modena, Italy, for the initial stages of development testing.
Both the GranTurismo and the GranCabrio can be had with an in-house-developed, 3.0l twin-turbo V6 “Nettuno” engine that develops 463kW and 730Nm in the MC20 supercar.
Maserati confirms electric-only Folgore versions of the GranCabrio and GranTurismo are being planned. Folgore is the Italian word for lightning, and the electric powertrain is reported to wield 900kW from a trimotor, all-wheel-drive system. Performance is expected to be a sub three-second 0-100km/h sprint and a top speed of 300km/h.
It’s also understood that more hybrids may form part of the Maserati ranges. Both the new GranCabrio and the tin-top GranTurismo are expected to hit markets next year.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Maserati GranCabrio confirmed for 2023
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
Maserati is having one of the busiest periods in its 106-year history. In the past 24 months it has introduced special editions and hybrid derivatives of the Ghibli and Levante, the mid-engined MC20 supercar and its Cielo open-top cousin, the Grecale SUV and the new GranTurismo coupé.
Now the company has shared the first images of the new GranCabrio — the open-topped cousin of the GranTurismo. The prototypes recently took to the streets of Modena, Italy, for the initial stages of development testing.
Both the GranTurismo and the GranCabrio can be had with an in-house-developed, 3.0l twin-turbo V6 “Nettuno” engine that develops 463kW and 730Nm in the MC20 supercar.
Maserati confirms electric-only Folgore versions of the GranCabrio and GranTurismo are being planned. Folgore is the Italian word for lightning, and the electric powertrain is reported to wield 900kW from a trimotor, all-wheel-drive system. Performance is expected to be a sub three-second 0-100km/h sprint and a top speed of 300km/h.
It’s also understood that more hybrids may form part of the Maserati ranges. Both the new GranCabrio and the tin-top GranTurismo are expected to hit markets next year.
Maserati takes wraps off stunning new GranTurismo
Maserati Levante GT is a hybrid of alluring style and economy
Maserati Grecale makes long-awaited debut
New colours enliven Maserati special editions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA Auto Week drives the shift to electrified cars
Concours SA classic-car event returns after two years
New Mercedes EQE SUV launched with up to 590km of range
Mitsubishi shows bold new XFC concept
Alfa Romeo launches heritage programme for its classic cars
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.