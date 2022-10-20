Alfa Romeo launches heritage programme for its classic cars

Asian shares fell to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded
Thursday, October 20 2022
Alfa Romeo has launched its Alfa Romeo Classiche heritage programme, which aims to protect and promote the history of the iconic Italian brand.
The presentation took place at the 39th edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca (AME), on October 20-23, one of the most important vintage car and motorcycle events in Europe.
The programme is carried out in co-operation with the Stellantis Heritage department, Alfa Romeo’s holding company.
A new, redesigned heritage area will make its debut on the Alfa Romeo official website, where the brand will welcome owners who wish to certify and restore their prized vehicles.
“While planning for the future, our heritage is always our main source of inspiration,” says Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO.
“For us, the Alfa Romeo Classiche heritage programme aims to enhance our historic automotive heritage by certifying the authenticity of vintage Alfa Romeos and giving new life to marvellous examples that still captivate and excite car enthusiasts around the world.”
The programme consists of three parts: Certificate of Origin, which has been offered for Alfa Romeo cars since 2016, Certificate of Authenticity and Restoration.
With the Certificate of Origin, Alfa Romeo offers the opportunity to discover the history of each car through its chassis number. The service provides for an accurate document review at the brand’s production registers and the issue of a certificate certifying the car’s year of production and original configuration: model specifications, engine serial number and original exterior and interior details.
The Certificate of Authenticity undertakes a detailed analysis of historic cars at the company archives. Owners can have their classic Alfas inspected at their home or at the Officine Classiche in Mirafiori, Italy.
The Restoration service is available to private clients seeking anything from simple maintenance of their classic Alfa to complete restoration.
Alfa Romeo launches heritage programme for its classic cars
The Italian brand will assist owners who wish to certify and restore their prized vehicles
