Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Maserati takes wraps off stunning new GranTurismo

20 September 2022 - 10:18 Denis Droppa
New-generation GranTurismo seen undisguised for the first time.
Image: Supplied

Maserati has taken the wraps off its new GranTurismo sports coupe before its official reveal. It succeeds the GranTurismo produced from 2007 to 2019 and, as before, it is a two-door four-seater.

The styling hasn’t strayed too much from its predecessor’s template with its swept-back design, pumped-out wheel arches and low-mounted grille, but the tail lights are flatter and the headlamps reshaped.

Under the bonnet things have changed more radically, with the old V8 engine consigned to history. The car is powered by the twin-turbo V6 “Nettuno” engine that recently made its debut in the mid-engined MC20 supercar and Grecale SUV.

The car is initially available with a V6 turbo engine, with hybrid and electric versions to follow.
Image: Supplied

Like the Grecale, the GranTurismo will be offered in Modena and range-topping Trofeo guises, and though Maserati has not confirmed the outputs, it is likely the Trofeo will produce 395kW and boast a sub four-second 0-100km/h sprint.

There is likely to also be a hybrid version of the GranTurismo, as in the Ghibli and Levante ranges. An all-electric GranTurismo Folgore will join the range in 2023, along with a drop-top version called the GranCabrio

We have not received confirmation on the exact dates yet, but the GranTurismo is expected in SA next year. The pricing has also not been confirmed but it will slot in below the MC20 which sells for R6.7m.

