New colours enliven Maserati special editions

Giallo Corse is a special yellow while Blu Vittoria is a matt three-layer blue

02 February 2022 - 17:00 Staff Writer
Giallo Corse is a striking new three-layer yellow colour for Maserat's best selling Levante. Picture:SUPPLIED
Giallo Corse is a striking new three-layer yellow colour for Maserat's best selling Levante. Picture:SUPPLIED

The new Maserati Levante MC Edition prioritises captivating aesthetics. The Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte can now be had in two new colours: Giallo Corse and Blu Vittoria. 

Giallo Corse is a three-layer yellow colour with blue mica. Conversely, Blu Vittoria is a matt three-layer blue. To complement the exterior, the MC Edition range features distinctive details in Piano Black and a specific badge on the rear fender and B-pillar.

The Levante MC Edition has 22-inch wheels, with 21-inch rims on the Ghibli and Quattroporte with a gloss black finish of the wheel rims and blue brake calipers.

The MC Edition’s  interior features include components in blue carbon fibre, yellow and blue stitching on the seats on the Nero Pienofiore black leather and with denim accents. The headrest is embellished with the MC Edition logo and a dedicated badge takes over the centre of the console.

Further specs of the special series include an electronic sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and a Driver Assistance package.

These special models are based on GTS model and according to a company spokesperson SA has a high demand for customised Maserati. The new MC Editions as well as other Maserati ranges are open for more bespoke touches thanks to the new Maserati Fuoriserie programme.

It will now be possible to customise every Maserati to the customer’s taste through a car tailoring shop to be created at the Modena headquarters.

Three basic collections called Corse, Unica and Futura will form a base for customisation.  Maserati says it expects to market 10-15 units of the MC Edition in SA.  

The imminent new Grecale SUV will have its global debut in mid-2022 but Motor News has it on good authority that SA will be among the first markets to get the compact Maserati SUV that competes with rivals like the Porsche Macan. You can expect the Grecale on SA soil in October. 

Pricing will be discussed on enquiry but they slot in below the Trofeo range.

