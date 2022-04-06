Nine of the most pointless features found in cars

Twenty years ago vehicles had what we’d term as basic function necessities. These days there’s so much that manufacturers stuff into cars to compete that it can blur the lines between crucial and unnecessary equipment.

Some of these features are ancient, while some newer ones can even be a distracting danger to drivers and passengers.

Tachometers

The role of the speedometer cannot be disputed. It displays a constant and real-time check of speeds being produced lest you break road laws and to avoid overcooking things on bends. But a tachometer (rev counter) has served its purpose and is no longer needed. Car computer brains now do the estimations on safe rev cut offs and you can never delve into dangerous territory.

Flappy paddle gearboxes

Steering wheel gear paddles, which are now also found in minivans, caused quite a rumpus when they debuted. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) made a song and dance about how they gave a driver control of when to change gears while critics said they didn’t necessarily enhance the act of driving. The flappy gears are great in motorsports but in daily use, they are hardly used, tedious and tiring. Besides, modern vehicles have computer brains that learn driving styles and automatically regulate throttle and swap cogs for maximum effect whether driving fast or economically.

Sunroofs

Brief soaking up of sun rays has its health and comfort benefits but generally, you don’t bask in the rays for hours. It has a detrimental effect on skin and eyes. The panoramic roof has become a costly nonessential these days for the same reason that humans aren’t able to stomach endless hours in direct sunlight. Why would they need the extra braai effect in a car? The shutters are mostly drawn to minimise heat and sunlight anyway and how long can you gaze at the night sky before you get bored with the unchanging view?