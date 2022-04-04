NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Tesla Model S turns 20
04 April 2022 - 17:12
Dateline: March 26 2029
The car that started the electric vehicle revolution, the iconic Tesla Model S, was launched on this day in 2009, which makes it officially 20 years old, and no longer a teenager. As we’ve come to expect from Elon Musk, the new S.20 edition has a few enhancements that will make driving not only more fun, but a whole lot safer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now