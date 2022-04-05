×

Companies

GM and Honda to work together on ‘affordable’ electric vehicles

Prices are intended to be below $30,000 and the carmakers expect production to start in 2027

05 April 2022 - 18:00 Ben Klayman
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Detroit — General Motors (GM) and Honda Motor on Tuesday said they will co-develop a series of electric vehicles (EVs) based on a new joint platform, allowing production of millions of cars starting in 2027.

The announcement expands on plans for GM to begin building two electric SUVs for Honda starting in 2024: the Honda Prologue and an Acura model.            

The carmakers said the new deal is for “affordable” EVs, including compact crossover vehicles, built using GM’s Ultium battery technology. The compact crossover is the biggest-selling vehicle sector in the world with annual volumes of more than 13-million vehicles, the companies said.

The companies declined to say how much they are investing as part of the new collaboration.

GM executive vice-president Ken Morris said on a conference call that the pricing will come in below the $30,000 price tag planned for the electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

The companies said they will also discuss future battery technology collaboration for electric vehicles in a push to drive down costs.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

The deal is part of GM’s push to achieve carbon neutrality in its global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate emissions from light-duty vehicles in the US by 2035. Honda has said it aims to reach carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050.

The Japanese carmaker owns a stake in GM’s Cruise self-driving car subsidiary and the carmakers are co-developing the Cruise Origin autonomous EV. They also have a joint venture to develop and produce hydrogen fuel-cell systems at a plant in Brownstown, Michigan.

“Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles,” Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said.

Reuters

