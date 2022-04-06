Polo GTI is a hot hatch for not-completely-silly money

At R689,800, the Volkswagen Golf GTI has become priced out of the reach of some hot-hatch enthusiasts, leaving the Polo GTI to serve as the high-adrenaline model for VW fans.

Not that it’s exactly a bargain. When we last tested a VW Polo GTI in September 2018, the price was R375,900. Inflation hasn’t been kind and today the same car costs R489,400.

That said, this junior GTI offers a R200,000 saving over the big-brother Golf, and in terms of raw bang for buck, the Polo makes a strong case with its ability to sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds and 238km/h top speed — not worlds away from the more powerful but heavier Golf GTI’s 6.1 seconds and 250km/h.

There’s more to it than that of course, with the Golf offering more space and prestige, but the sixth-generation Polo is also not lagging behind in terms of technology, especially after its recent midlife upgrade.

As hi-tech fare from premium cars trickles down into mass-market vehicles, the revamped Polo now offers an optional Travel Assist feature with active cruise control and lane keeping assist. These are stepping-stone features into a future of self-driving cars, and they take out some of the hassle of commuting in busy traffic.