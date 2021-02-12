Porsche Taycan sets indoor speed record

Porsche may have not started the electric-car age with its Taycan but it’s certainly finding unusual ways to showcase its potential while posting new records.

Recently, the German sports car company used the entry-level Taycan, a rear-wheel drive variant to set a new electric-car drifting record. Porsche driving instructor Dennis Retera did 210 laps culminating in 42.17km of sideways driving on a skid pan.

Porsche also took the four-wheel drive Taycan Turbo S that outputs 560kW and 1050Nm and accelerates from standstill to 100km/h in 2.8sec to the Michelin Raceway Road in Atlanta, US to set a new production electrive-vehicle (EV) lap time record of 1min:33.88sec around the 4km track.

Now Porsche has used the eye-watering performance of the Taycan Turbo S to break another record — the fastest speed by a vehicle indoors. Racer Leh Keen was behind the wheel.

The Guinness World Records title for the fastest speed by a vehicle indoors stood at 138.4km/h. This new record now stands at 165.1km/h and was cemented on the polished floors of the 93,000m2 Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I didn’t really appreciate the scale of the record attempt until my first exploratory run. The surface is so unpredictable, so slick, that you have to have complete trust in your car,” said Keen after his record run.

“It truly was like ice — and you’re accelerating flat out, facing a really hard wall at the end. Suddenly, even in a massive space like the one we had, it seems very small.”

“It was a rush! I’m thankful to Porsche for trusting my abilities and for their preparations and encouragement — 165.1km/h inside a building. What was I thinking?” concluded Keen.