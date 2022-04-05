Hyundai Kona N and tweaked i30N land in SA

Power is through the front wheels as before, with the aid of a grip-enhancing limited slip differential, but the six-speed manual has been replaced by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with rev matching for fast and smooth downshifts.

The auto gearbox and extra muscle make for a significant improvement in the 0-100km/h sprint time, which is reduced from 6.1 seconds to 5.4 seconds using the vehicle’s launch control system. Top speed remains 250km/h.

As before, the i30 N has drive modes selectable from the steering wheel that progressively dial up the madness. A button on the left allows the driver to change between Eco, Normal and Sport, and the right button selects between N mode or N Custom mode.

This gearbox offers three new N performance modes, N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift, and drivers can also change gears themselves using steering-mounted paddles.

An active variable exhaust system pumps up the volume in N mode for a crackling “afterburn” growl akin to a rally car.

Electronic controlled suspension can be stiffened at the push of a button to optimise the i30 N’s handling in mountain passes or racetracks. Along with high-performance brakes, the i30 N wears specially developed 19” Pirelli P-Zero tyres on black rims.

The previously understated styling has been revved up with a larger grille, redesigned LED headlights, new LED taillights, and larger dual exhausts. It is slightly lower and longer, though the wheelbase remains the same.

A specification upgrade sees the i30N’s infotainment screen growing from 8-inches to 10.25 inches, and it also gains driver-assist features like lane-keeping assist, blind spot assist, and forward collision avoidance.

Hyundai Kona N

The Kona has been on the market since 2018 in less powerful guises, and becomes the first N model with an SUV body type. The Kona N boasts a ready-to-race look with its low stance and large front air intakes. The lower grille is inspired by an aeronautic fuselage and extends to the side of the car, while the rear features a large double-wing roof spoiler, prominent twin exhausts and a large diffuser.