Five things to know about the new Volkswagen Caddy

The new Caddy has arrived in SA as the fifth generation of Volkswagen’s multipurpose passenger and commercial vehicle.

The Caddy was first launched here in 1992 and has sold more than 35,000 units, with more than 3-million built worldwide since 1979.

Here are five things you need to know about this versatile offering from VW Commercial Vehicles.

1. It is based on the Golf

Built on the same MQB platform that underpins the eighth-generation Golf, the new Caddy delivers a car-like driving feel with tidy road manners. There’s a noticeable improvement in overall refinement and ride quality, the latter particularly prevalent in the long-wheelbase Caddy Maxi which sails along with an impressively bump-soaking ride.

The pick of the engine range is the punchy but economical 2.0l turbo diesel, and its low-revving grunt is suited to carrying heavy loads of cargo or up to seven passengers. The other engine in the range is a 1.6 petrol which needs to be worked a little harder and is thirstier, but still offers honest performance at a more affordable price.

2. It looks better inside and out

The latest Caddy looks less like a delivery van with its more aerodynamic shape which is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, even though the tall roof still reveals its commercial-based role.