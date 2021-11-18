Life / Motoring

New Isuzu MU-X touches down in SA

Seven-seater SUV arrives with improved power, safety and refinement

18 November 2021 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter
Fresh new styling and a more powerful turbo diesel engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) has revealed full details and pricing of the second-generation Isuzu MU-X, which goes on sale in the first week of December.

Based on the upcoming Isuzu D-Max bakkie and imported from Thailand, the seven-seater SUV boasts bold new styling, a larger and quieter cabin, luxurious materials and new driver assistance and safety features.

Replacing the MU-X that was launched here in 2018 to challenge rivals such as the Ford Everest, Hyundai Santa Fe and market-leading Toyota Fortuner, the second-generation car is a big step up in terms of ride quality, luxury and technology, says Craig Uren, Senior Vice-President Isuzu Sales and Marketing.

The cabin is claimed to be the largest in the segment and the new MU-X is one of the safest vehicles in its class with a five-star Australian NCAP crash rating. As a world first for the segment it has a centre airbag between the driver and the front passenger.

It is powered by a new version of Isuzu’s 3.0l engine with power and torque outputs improved from 130kW and 380Nm to 140kW and 450Nm. A six-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the four-model range, which includes 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives and three trim levels: LS, LSE and range-topping Onyx.

The bold new look incorporates Isuzu’s “World Crossflow” grille and slick new arrow-shaped Bi-LED headlamps.

Interior noise levels have been reduced through additional noise insulation and increased body stiffness.

Layered soft-touch materials give the cabin an enhanced sense of luxury, complemented by piano black surfaces, metallic highlights and leather in the two upper models (the baseline LS has cloth seats).

Larger and quieter cabin has more luxurious materials. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new infotainment system has a seven or nine-inch touchscreen depending on the model, with steering mounted controls for audio and telephone functions, including voice input.

Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto are standard along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and rear-view camera. A new Multi Information Display (MID) provides menus to control most of the vehicle’s systems.

Onyx and LSE models have a power adjustable driver’s seat, while the Onyx also has an electrically adjustable passenger seat and heated front seats.

All models have roof-mounted aircon vents for second and third row occupants, while the Onyx and LSE get dual zone climate control.

Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS) makes a debut in the Onyx derivative. The system continuously monitors the road for vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, and lane markings, and acts autonomously to avoid a crash or minimise accident damage.

Motor News is attending the launch of the new Isuzu MU-X range this week, with driving impressions to follow soon.

 

Pricing

3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x2 LS auto — R693,800

3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x4 LS auto — R771,600

3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x2 LSE auto — R763,300

3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x4 Onyx auto — R860,500

Includes a five-year/120,000km warranty

