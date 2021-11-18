New Isuzu MU-X touches down in SA

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) has revealed full details and pricing of the second-generation Isuzu MU-X, which goes on sale in the first week of December.

Based on the upcoming Isuzu D-Max bakkie and imported from Thailand, the seven-seater SUV boasts bold new styling, a larger and quieter cabin, luxurious materials and new driver assistance and safety features.

Replacing the MU-X that was launched here in 2018 to challenge rivals such as the Ford Everest, Hyundai Santa Fe and market-leading Toyota Fortuner, the second-generation car is a big step up in terms of ride quality, luxury and technology, says Craig Uren, Senior Vice-President Isuzu Sales and Marketing.

The cabin is claimed to be the largest in the segment and the new MU-X is one of the safest vehicles in its class with a five-star Australian NCAP crash rating. As a world first for the segment it has a centre airbag between the driver and the front passenger.

It is powered by a new version of Isuzu’s 3.0l engine with power and torque outputs improved from 130kW and 380Nm to 140kW and 450Nm. A six-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the four-model range, which includes 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives and three trim levels: LS, LSE and range-topping Onyx.

The bold new look incorporates Isuzu’s “World Crossflow” grille and slick new arrow-shaped Bi-LED headlamps.

Interior noise levels have been reduced through additional noise insulation and increased body stiffness.

Layered soft-touch materials give the cabin an enhanced sense of luxury, complemented by piano black surfaces, metallic highlights and leather in the two upper models (the baseline LS has cloth seats).