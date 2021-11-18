LOCAL LAUNCH
New Isuzu MU-X touches down in SA
Seven-seater SUV arrives with improved power, safety and refinement
Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) has revealed full details and pricing of the second-generation Isuzu MU-X, which goes on sale in the first week of December.
Based on the upcoming Isuzu D-Max bakkie and imported from Thailand, the seven-seater SUV boasts bold new styling, a larger and quieter cabin, luxurious materials and new driver assistance and safety features.
Replacing the MU-X that was launched here in 2018 to challenge rivals such as the Ford Everest, Hyundai Santa Fe and market-leading Toyota Fortuner, the second-generation car is a big step up in terms of ride quality, luxury and technology, says Craig Uren, Senior Vice-President Isuzu Sales and Marketing.
The cabin is claimed to be the largest in the segment and the new MU-X is one of the safest vehicles in its class with a five-star Australian NCAP crash rating. As a world first for the segment it has a centre airbag between the driver and the front passenger.
It is powered by a new version of Isuzu’s 3.0l engine with power and torque outputs improved from 130kW and 380Nm to 140kW and 450Nm. A six-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the four-model range, which includes 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives and three trim levels: LS, LSE and range-topping Onyx.
The bold new look incorporates Isuzu’s “World Crossflow” grille and slick new arrow-shaped Bi-LED headlamps.
Interior noise levels have been reduced through additional noise insulation and increased body stiffness.
Layered soft-touch materials give the cabin an enhanced sense of luxury, complemented by piano black surfaces, metallic highlights and leather in the two upper models (the baseline LS has cloth seats).
A new infotainment system has a seven or nine-inch touchscreen depending on the model, with steering mounted controls for audio and telephone functions, including voice input.
Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto are standard along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and rear-view camera. A new Multi Information Display (MID) provides menus to control most of the vehicle’s systems.
Onyx and LSE models have a power adjustable driver’s seat, while the Onyx also has an electrically adjustable passenger seat and heated front seats.
All models have roof-mounted aircon vents for second and third row occupants, while the Onyx and LSE get dual zone climate control.
Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS) makes a debut in the Onyx derivative. The system continuously monitors the road for vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, and lane markings, and acts autonomously to avoid a crash or minimise accident damage.
Motor News is attending the launch of the new Isuzu MU-X range this week, with driving impressions to follow soon.
Pricing
3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x2 LS auto — R693,800
3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x4 LS auto — R771,600
3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x2 LSE auto — R763,300
3.0 Ddi MU-X 4x4 Onyx auto — R860,500
Includes a five-year/120,000km warranty
