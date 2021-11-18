Life / Motoring

Daimler Truck and TotalEnergies tie up on hydrogen ecosystem

Companies sign agreement on joint commitment to the decarbonisation of road freight in the EU

18 November 2021 - 05:03
Daimler Truck and TotalEnergies aim to demonstrate the attractiveness of trucking powered by clean hydrogen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Daimler Truck and TotalEnergies have signed an agreement on their joint commitment to the decarbonisation of road freight in the EU.

The partners will collaborate in the development of ecosystems for heavy-duty trucks running on hydrogen, with the intent to demonstrate the attractiveness and effectiveness of trucking powered by clean hydrogen and the ambition to play a lead role in kick-starting the rollout of hydrogen infrastructure for transportation.

The collaboration includes hydrogen sourcing and logistics, dispensing of hydrogen in service stations, development of hydrogen-based trucks, establishment of a customer base as well as other areas.

By 2030 TotalEnergies aims to operate up to 150 hydrogen refuelling stations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. As part of the collaboration, Daimler Truck is also to supply hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks to its customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France by 2025.

Karin Rådström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and member of the board of management at Daimler Truck, said: “We are fully committed to the Paris Climate Agreement, and we want to actively contribute to the decarbonisation of road freight transport in the EU.

“Regarding the long-haul freight segment, we are convinced that CO2-neutral transportation will be enabled in the future by hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks as well as purely battery-powered trucks.”

Alexis Vovk, president of Marketing & Services at TotalEnergies, said: “Hydrogen will have its role in TotalEnergies’ journey to decarbonise mobility, especially in European long-haul transportation. We want to build a multi-energies company with the ambition to get to net zero by 2050, together with society.”

