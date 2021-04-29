Hyundai Santa Fe is a giant-grilled smoothie

Contentious snouts are trending in the automotive world, and while we’re still trying to digest the fearsome nostrils of the recently launched new BMW 4 Series, Hyundai has launched a Santa Fe with a formidable front maw.

The cascading grille is so large and dominant that other motorists might feel they’re about to be swallowed by a whale shark. But like that gentle aquatic giant, the Santa Fe’s imposing presence belies a tranquil nature.

The extensive update goes beyond a normal midlife facelift and the 2021 Santa Fe also adopts an interior revamp along with technological and refinement upgrades, in a bid to lure customers from SUV rivals such as the Kia Sorento, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner and Audi Q5 among other vehicles.

The supersized grille is flanked by new T-shaped daytime running lights as part of an extensive revamp for Hyundai’s seven-seat SUV. At the rear the car gets a far less dramatic nip and tuck, which includes the exhaust tips being hidden away.

Inside the Santa Fe’s restyled cabin are smart new leather seats with a diamond-stitched pattern and new floating centre console design, while the gearshift knob is replaced by buttons.

A mechanical update sees the four-cylinder 2.2l turbo diesel engine getting a slight tweak to 148kW and 441Nm (from 145kW and 436Nm), and the old torque converter automatic gearbox replaced by a dual-clutch auto.

The chassis has been increased in rigidity and reduced in weight for improved ride and handling, and better front collision protection.

There are two Santa Fe versions available, the two wheel drive Executive and the all-wheel drive Elite.

Both models are stacked to the hilt with comfort and safety, including new convenience features such as a rear view monitor, wireless smartphone charger and a powered tailgate. The vehicle can be remotely started from the outside using the smart key, which sets the cabin temperature at 22°C.

The flagship Elite version ups the ante with luxury features such as rear door curtains, a heated steering wheel, larger infotainment display, heated and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.