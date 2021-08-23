Five things to know about the potent new Jaguar F-Pace SVR

In a market bursting at the seams with sports SUVs, Jaguar SA has unleashed its revamped F-Pace SVR boasting more power, improved handling and updated interior and exterior styling. Here are five things to know about Jaguar’s new high-riding high performer.

Powertrain

The 5.0l V8 supercharged petrol engine retains an unchanged 405kW of power but torque is increased by 20Nm to 700Nm. With the aid of a new Dynamic Launch feature, the claimed 4.0 second 0-100km/h sprint is three-tenths faster than before, while top speed is 286km/h.

Transmission duty is performed by an eight-speed automatic transmission and a new torque converter withstands the higher loads produced. Power is fired to both axles via all wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.

Chassis

The adaptive damping has been retuned for a more refined ride at low speeds. Adaptive Dynamics allows the suspension to be set for a more comfortable ride or sharper cornering, and drivers can switch between various mild-to-wild modes with Configurable Dynamics. A stopwatch, G-Meter and pedal graph also help the driver to monitor performance in Dynamic mode.

The electric power steering is tweaked to feel more direct and the brakes are recalibrated for better feel.

Exterior

Motorsport-inspired design tweaks use new apertures and vents for improved engine and brake cooling. The changes also improve aerodynamics, with a reduced drag coefficient and a 35% reduction in lift.

The more assertive design is available for the first time with a Black Pack option and 22-inch forged wheels.