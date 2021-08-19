Chinese car brand Chery to blossom back in SA in 2021

Chinese brand Chery was first introduced here in 2008, selling models like the Tiggo compact SUV and the Chery QQ hatchback before making a quiet exit in 2018. Now it’s making a return.

Previously imported into the country by the Imperial Group (now Motus), the brand is relaunching in the fourth quarter of the year, this time as a wholly owned subsidiary of the international brand with representation across more than 80 countries and regions.

An initial 30 dealerships with service workshops and a large parts warehouse are planned and they will be located across the main provinces. Chery SA will also offer a mechanical warranty, service plan and a 24-hour roadside assistance service.

The company says it’s investigating the viability of the local introduction of its global Chery app, available on both iOS and Android, which will allow owners to monitor their vehicle’s health and to connect directly with Chery SA to book a service or to interact with a customer service team.

The brand that once marketed the Chery QQ as SA’s cheapest new car is returning with a new and advanced trio of Tiggo Pro SUV ranges: the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro.

The Tiggo 4 Pro is the smallest and accommodates four to five passengers to compete in the segment of the Peugeot 2008 and Haval Jolion, among others.

The Tiggo 7 Pro is larger, seats five and is positioned to rival the likes of the Peugeot 3008. The Tiggo 8 Pro is a seven-seat soccer mom’s MPV.