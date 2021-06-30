Cayenne Turbo GT is Porsche’s new top gun

On June 14, Porsche set a 7:38.925 lap record for SUVs at the Nürburgring in an unnamed Cayenne flagship model.

The variant has now been identified as the Cayenne Turbo GT and its technical details and price have been revealed.

When the car lands in SA in the fourth quarter, it will carry a R3,350,000 pricetag, considerably higher than the R2,354,500 Audi RS Q8, which it demoted to Nürburgring’s second-fastest SUV by four seconds.

The Porsche’s muscle is supplied by a twin-turbo 4.0l V8 with outputs of 471kW and 850Nm; that makes it Porsche’s most powerful V8 and it’s 67kW and 80Nm stronger than the Cayenne Turbo, which has until now served as the range-topping model.

With these outputs the Cayenne Turbo GT, available exclusively in coupé guise, moves further up the sports SUV ladder against rivals such as the 478kW/850Nm Lamborghini Urus, the 467kW/900Nm Bentley Bentayga, and 522kW/875Nm Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Porsche claims a 0-100 km/h sprint of 3.3 seconds for the GT (0.6 seconds quicker than the Cayenne Turbo) and top speed is increased by 14km/h to 300km/h.

The Cayenne Turbo GT isn’t just about pure muscle, however. When test driver Lars Kern set the Nürburgring record, he also had the benefit of the vehicle’s tweaked chassis, which rides 17mm lower on air suspension that is stiffened by 15%.

To improve this hefalump’s track-taming prowess the dampener characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been adapted, as have the power steering, rear-axle steering, and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilisation system.