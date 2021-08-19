Rocks don’t faze the Ford Raptor — even when thrown

The Ford Ranger Raptor doddled through our bumpy off-road testing course without batting an eyelid.

Not that we were surprised. With its fancy Fox suspension, elevated ground clearance and chunky tyres, the bakkie takes to bumpy trails like a penguin to chasing sardines.

A couple of months into its six-month stay with us, the Raptor has yet to find an off-road obstacle it is unable to scramble over. We will try find more challenging trails and keep you posted.

In the meantime, we took the vehicle on a long-distance tarmac trip to see how it fared outside its primary comfort zone. Although it encountered hazards — more of which later — the Ford maintained its composure in all environments.

Steering the bakkie takes a little more arm muscle than usual due to those chunky tyres, and you need to use the side step to hoik yourself up into that high cabin, but otherwise there aren’t many compromises in day-to-day living with this off-road-focused bakkie.

We were a little worried that the chunky off-road tyres might get prematurely worn on our road trip from Jozi to KwaZulu-Natal, but the edges on those knobbly treads still look sharp. The wide tyres also make more of a noise than regular-sized rubber, but they’re not obtrusively loud.

The long cruise gave us a chance to experience some of the driver-assist features of the flagship Ford Ranger, including the lane-keeping function. In general it worked fine and kept the vehicle in its lane with reduced steering effort from the driver, but we switched the function off in strong cross winds as these caused the big vehicle to veer more forcefully between painted lines.

The infotainment system is user-friendly and there’s voice control to supplement the touchscreen. A pair of front USB ports keeps smartphones charged up, with 12V and 230V power sockets in the rear seat catering for accessories such as camping lamps.