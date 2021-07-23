MOTORSPORT
Pedrosa to race as wild card in Austrian MotoGP
Three times a runner-up in the top category, Pedrosa retired from full-time racing in 2018
Dani Pedrosa will make a wild card return to MotoGP at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on August 6-8, the KTM team said on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Spaniard retired from full-time racing at the end of 2018 but has since served as KTM’s factory test rider.
Three times a runner-up in the top category, Pedrosa won 31 races with Honda in 2006-2018. The race at the Red Bull Ring will be his first for KTM.
“It’s interesting again to go into a race because it gives you a different perspective compared to a normal test,” he said.
“My focus for the GP is to try to test the things we have on the bike in a race situation. I wish to understand the requests riders might have for different sessions and technical features.”
Miguel Oliviera is KTM’s highest-placed rider in this year’s MotoGP championship, on 85 points in seventh place. SA’s Brad Binder is on 60 points in ninth place.
Reuters
