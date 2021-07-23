Companies / Telecoms & Technology Infrastructure damage from unrest was limited, Vodacom says The mobile operator says it acted to maintain service and ensure the safety of its staff, suppliers and customers BL PREMIUM

Vodacom, SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, says the damage to its infrastructure from the wave of violence that hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier in July has not been material.

The mobile operator said it had moved to maintain service and ensure the safety of staff, suppliers and customers. This had forced operators to close stores in affected areas and put network towers at risk...