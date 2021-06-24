Versatile Mitsubishi Xpander goes on sale in SA

In spirit, the new Mitsubishi Xpander is closest to cars such as the Toyota Avanza, Suzuki Ertiga, Honda BR-V and Renault Triber, which are budget seven-seat MPVs.

If you need a car that can also head onto the trails, the Xpander’s segment-leading 205mm ground clearance should move it higher up your shopping list. Mitsubishi calls it a lifestyle-orientated MPV.

It launches in SA with two models, both powered by a 1.5l engine with 77kW and 141Nm, and paired to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. Average fuel consumption is claimed to be 6.9l/100km for the manual model and 7l/100km for the auto. Opt for the manual and it rides on 15-inch alloy wheels while the self-shifter gets 16-inch units instead.

The Xpander is certainly a looker in its segment thanks to Mitsubishi’s dynamic shield frontal design with daytime running lights and LED taillights that extend onto the tailgate.

It has flexible seating of second- and third-row seats with a 60/40 split. Mitsubishi says the third row can be folded completely flat and stowed away to increase loading space and there’s also a floor box with a lid that can be used as storage for smaller items.

Standard features include automatic air-conditioning, electric windows, USB port, 120W power sockets for every row, a tilt and telescopic multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth, a rear-view camera and coming-home and welcome lights.

Driver and passenger airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX child seat anchors make up the active safety catalogue.

The new Mitsubishi Xpander comes with a three-year/100,000km warranty or a two-year/30,000km service plan.

PRICING

Xpander 1.5l manual — R299,995

Xpander 1.5l auto — R319,995​