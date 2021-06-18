Spirit of Amarok is a rumble in a jungle

As someone with a penchant for off-road racing of any type, mine is a resoundingly poor record in the Volkswagen Spirit of Amarok challenge. I’ve done a lot of mental preps yet fortune has done precious little towards the wish to win, even if it’s only once.

This is probably my fourth, perhaps fifth stab at the competition and I’ve grown tired of hearing these words: “What happened Phuti? You were so close to winning it,” asked by Sarel van der Merwe, legendary driver and Spirit of Amarok organiser.

The media challenge is usually held right after the main public competition has concluded and it pits various automotive publications in a showdown of driving and mental aptitude.

It’s an interesting marketing and business model. VWSA has partnered with Sarel van der Merwe (a big drawcard) who goes around the country finding ideal spots to build dirt arenas which showcase the Amarok’s capabilities and the public pays a fee to take part and compete.

For the outlay participants get accommodation, three meals and an Amarok V6 TDI to use. The team that racks up the most points at the end of contest gets the trophy and the kudos.

This year’s media challenge gives me good vibes from the off. I’m paired with Top Gear’s Avon Middleton, an ace driver who was fresh from driving a full race-spec Dakar Rally bakkie in anger.

The new venue is in Limpopo, on a farm somewhere between Bela-Bela and the Indian Ocean, (that’s how remote it is) and unlike some of the venues in the past it’s free of treacherous soft dune sand stages and impossible steep inclines.