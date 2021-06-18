Mazda’s new BT-50 soon to join SA’s bakkie wars

Mazda Southern Africa is soon to unveil its all-new BT-50 bakkie range, replacing its long-in-tooth predecessor which has been around since 2006.

Boasting a fresh new design and the latest technology, Mazda’s one-tonner is designed to better take on the market-dominating Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger in a popular segment that also includes rivals such as the Nissan Navara and Isuzu D-Max.

While the old BT-50 was based on the Ranger, the new one shares its underpinnings with the new Isuzu D-Max but has its own distinctive look reflecting the brand’s signature “Kodo-Soul of Motion” design language. The BT-50 was launched internationally in June 2020 and units sold in SA will be produced in Thailand.

With its new, SUV-like design the bakkie should appeal more to lifestyle customers while still expressing toughness and utilitarian functionality, says Mazda.

The modern new interior has been smartened up for a level of comfort on par with a luxury SUV, by combining sleek and modern elegance with strong functionality.

The latest BT-50 lays on a generous level of features, including an infotainment system with a 7 or 9 inch display screen, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, reverse camera, cruise control, parking sensors, and LED headlamps to name a few. On a safety level it has seven airbags and drive-assist items like hill launch assist, hill descent control, and trailer sway mitigation.