Kia Pegas joins budget sedan league

Sedans, remember those?

Seeing a new one being launched in SA is a relative oddity given the big action is in the small hatchback and compact SUV segments, but Kia believes there’s some consumer appetite for budget four-door cars.

Having been forced to discontinue sales of its Rio sedan due to right-hand drive versions no longer being built, Kia has filled the gap with its Pegas B-segment sedan. Built in China by the Dongfeng Yueda Kia joint venture, it takes on rivals such as the Suzuki Dzire, Volkswagen Polo sedan, Ford Figo and Honda Amaze.

Like the competition, the Pegas has affordability as its main calling card in a price-sensitive segment that targets first-time buyers, ride-hailing operators and rental fleets.

“There’s lots of life in the compact sedan market and the Pegas is poised to draw young families and first-time buyers to the Kia brand,” says Gary Scott, CEO of Kia SA.

Three models are on offer: the Pegas 1.4 LX manual selling for R225,995, and the higher-specced Pegas 1.4 EX in manual (R236,995) and automatic (R251,995) guises.

The prices include a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty (inclusive of roadside assistance) and a four-year/60,000km service plan.