Volkswagen announces pricing for new Tiguan

Volkswagen’s best-selling car worldwide, the Tiguan, has been given a makeover for 2021 and VWSA has announced the pricing of the line up which will go on sale here on July 1.

Now in its second generation, the Tiguan has sold over six-million units globally since its 2007 launch and over 41,000 in SA. It was SA’s best-selling medium SUV in 2020, with 4,280 units sold and a 16.2% share of the SA SUV segment.

The facelifted Tiguan joins the T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and the Touareg in VW’s SUV model range in Southern Africa. Among its updates are a sharper exterior design, updated technology and a host of new interior features.

The changes include a redesigned front bumper and new radiator grille with LED headlights. New exterior metallic colours include ginger brown, kings red, lapiz blue, night shade blue and dolphin grey.

Inside, the Tiguan acquires a new steering wheel with touch controls, and an updated aircon system with new touch-operated buttons and sliders.

As an option, audiophiles will be able to order a high-end, factory-fitted Harman Kardon system with a 16-channel amplifier, eight speakers and a subwoofer — a first for the Tiguan and the VW model range.

Driver-assistance systems include a lane-change assist and side assist that help drivers stay in their lane. The vehicle sounds an alarm to warn of frontal obstacles and applies emergency braking if the driver fails to react.

The updated range will initially be available in four petrol derivatives next month, comprises the existing 1.4 petrol turbo with outputs of 110kW and 250Nm, and a 2.0 petrol turbo in the flagship derivative wielding 162kW and 350Nm. The range-topping 2.0 TSI model gets a 4Motion all-wheel drive system, with the other variants front-wheel driven.

The 130kW/380Nm diesel derivatives will be available from the fourth quarter.

There’s also a change to the model designations, and Tiguans will no longer carry Comfortline, Trendline and Highline badging; instead they will be available in standard, Life and R-Line grades.

The range-topper’s R-Line package includes 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels, interior ambient lighting, Vienna leather seats with the R-line Logo, a digital instrument cluster, a higher grade Composition Media Radio with App Connect, multifunctional steering wheel with touch and swiping actions, and keyless entry.

PRICES

VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI 110kW — R521,000

VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG Life — R587,200

VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R-Line — R644,500

VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 162kW 4MOTION DSG R-Line — R710,000

Includes three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.