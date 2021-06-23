Markets

Market data — June 23 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

23 June 2021 - 23:54
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dalian iron ore plunges as Chinese regulators ...
Markets
2.
JSE could benefit from positive global sentiment ...
Markets
3.
Market data — June 22 2021
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE mixed before Powell testimony
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold Ashanti and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.