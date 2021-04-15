The rise and rise of compact SUVs

In its first full month on sale, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser shot to the top of SA’s compact SUV market.

With 977 sales in March, it was Toyota’s top-selling passenger car, underlining the consumer appetite for affordable crossover vehicles, which have exploded in popularity in recent years.

A rebadged version of Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, launched just a few months before, the Urban Cruiser is the latest entrant to a segment that has customers flocking to it due to the keen pricing and perceived practicality of compact cars that are about 4m long and have raised ride heights. With a starting price of well under R300,000 the Urban Cruiser has been a magnet to cash-strapped buyers.

The rise in popularity of budget SUVs has been mostly at the expense of once-popular midsized sedans and hatchbacks, including the VW Jetta and Ford Focus, which were both discontinued in recent years due to dwindling sales.

Despite their compact proportions, modern pocket-sized SUVs offer good practicality with decent space, eye-catching designs, and a host of features including the latest infotainment systems and smartphone-pairing capabilities.

The Ford EcoSport launched in 2013 was an early trailblazer in the budget SUV segment and the Fiesta-based crossover has ruled the roost with more than 60,000 sales.

More recently a spate of newcomers including the VW T-Cross, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Hyundai Venue, Haval H1 and several others have arrived to capitalise on the consumer appetite for compact crossovers.

Last year the EcoSport was still the top segment performer with 7,255 sales ahead of the T-Cross (5,693) and Venue (4,482), but the latest sales figures indicate that the tide may be turning for the ageing Ford.

In March the EcoSport (with 597 sales) was outperformed by not only the new Urban Cruiser but also by the Venue (944). Other notable segment performers were the T-Cross (589), Haval H1 (536), Haval H2 (419), Vitara Brezza (390) and Kia Seltos (370).