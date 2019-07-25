New Mazda3 goes premium, at a price

Mazda has launched the seventh-generation Mazda3 in SA, in hatchback and sedan derivatives.

Boasting improved refinement with additional safety and technology, the Japanese-sourced vehicle has moved a step upmarket and has price tags to match. The new 12-model range now retails for between R359,900 and R474,000, a steep range-wide increase over the R274,700 to R432,800 that was asked for the outgoing sixth-generation Mazda3.

You read that right; the cheapest Mazda3 is now priced R85,200 more than the previous baseline version.

It's part of the brand's strategy to position itself as a more premium offering than traditional rivals like the VW Golf and Hyundai i30, and move itself more into the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series realm. The range-topping Mazda3 is in fact priced considerably higher than an entry level 1 Series, which goes for R446,980, and the cheapest A3 which retails for R442,000.

Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda Southern Africa, says the brand is being pitched as a value proposition with high specification, and not necessarily as the cheapest.

The new Mazda3's cabin is not dissimilar to an A3's in terms of its minimalist design and upmarket feel, including a soft-touch dashboard with double stitched leather.

The infotainment strays from modern convention by not being touchscreen operated, but instead using a controller much like BMW's iDrive.

The classy cabin is wrapped in an appealingly styled body, with the five-door hatch presenting a sportier look and the sedan styled with more elegance.

Claudia Walters, head of Marketing and Communication at Mazda Southern Africa, says the styling philosophy can be described as “beauty through subtraction” as it is free of any harsh lines.

“Mazda wants to be known as a top design brand and we view this car as a work of art,” she says.