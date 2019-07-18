A sporty upgrade for BMW’s electric car

It’s a cabin unlike anything else out there. You sit fairly high up, like in a large crossover SUV. There’s a very usable boot too and the airy and spacious cabin is free of typical car obtrusions such as a central tunnel to house a transmission is eccentric yet designed with BMW familiarity in mind.

The recycled plastic materials used for the elaborately long dashboard and olive leaves used as skin tone for the leather upholstery on the well-shaped seats are fitting for the theme of a clean and sustainable green life.

Though now abridged with an ear towards performance, the i3s is still very much the electric car that owns all of your senses. You are constantly monitoring every inch of the remaining range with a hawk’s eye. You push a start button; twist the gear lever into D, depress an electronic hand brake and off you go, silently, into life.

With outputs of 135kW/270Nm — a 10kW and 20Nm advantage over base models of the i3 — the numbers are not particularly seismic but performance is helped by employing high levels of lightweight carbon fibre in construction. This gives the i3s the muscle to shoot away from just about anything you’ll line up next to in everyday traffic, including some from the quad-tail pipe squad. A 10mm drop in ride height and 40mm wider wheel track add meat to the “S” in its moniker.

It’ll cover ground quickly up to its 160km/h top speed and the firmer suspension plays its part to keep lateral control of its tallish body above standard i3. It still pitches more than the average hatch in the corners and although there is good enough all-round grip, its ultrathin rubber discouraged me from a full-on bend attacks.

You can instead use that urge to nip in and out of urban gaps particularly well or once in a while to teach a few pessimists a lesson in electric off-the-line performance.

Use the BMW i3s with a well-planned, internet urban living and the 120Ah battery’s increased range will truly banish the fossil fuel era out of your life. If range anxiety is still quite a thing, the i3s is available with a range extender petrol motor that will add peace of mind and a 120kg overall weight penalty.