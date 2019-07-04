Life is getting sweeter with the Koleos 4x4

Moderate and sensible in nearly every metric, despite initial clashes with some of its foibles like the rubber-band acceleration of its CVT gearbox, the high fuel consumption and a lack of a powered tailgate, our long-term test Renault Koleos SUV is dutifully growing on me as life with it continues.

Even the engine has loosened up nicely after 10,000km, better urge from the 2.5l naturally-aspirated lump now being realized. And there has been no fault whatsoever reported by its on-board engine management.

In June, hardly three months after the Koleos Dynamique arrived at Motor News for a long-term test, Renault SA announced some specification changes to the range topping Dynamique grade.

The enhancements address two of our gripes, one being the doing away with the foot-operated parking brake. I’ve always questioned the bizarre logic behind this feature – gory imaginations of a leg sheared off by the protruding lever in the case of a smash always fill my mind.

Either way, in one 2019 winter fell-swoop Renault enhanced and corrected the car as it now also comes with a hands-free power tailgate operated via the remote key or waving your foot underneath the rear bumper.

However, because I’ve become somewhat of a guru when it comes to the car, I can ask why the tail gate can’t open or close all on its own without requiring a key or a leg up? The Koleos already has a brilliant self-locking feature. Come to a halt, kill the engine, exit and the vehicle’s sensors detect the nearness of its electronic key card and locks up automatically as you walk away past the perimeter frequency, preventing the need to haul out the key to remotely lock. Brilliant feature this.