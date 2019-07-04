Jaw-dropping prices for car crash parts

If you drive a Honda Civic, be wary of getting too close to kerbs — replacing a single wheel rim will cost you more than R35,000.

For 28 years, Durban-based motoring guru Malcolm Kinsey has been sourcing car parts prices for select vehicles — from "cheapies" to premium brands — and every year his survey produces some jaw-dropping surprises.

The latest, newly named AA Kinsey Report — revealing the prices of prices of 32 parts for 30 cars in eight categories — is no exception.

That R35,776 Civic wheel rim is the most expensive in the entire survey, followed by that of the VW Touareg (R31,165); the Kia Sportage (R 14,606), the Hyundai Kona (R12,167), the Nissan Navara (R10,876), the Kia Rio (R10,123), the Hyundai i10 (R8,102) and the Ford Ranger (R3,080).

The vehicles' rim price is a good indication of overall parts prices, because with the exception of the Navara and the Touareg, all those vehicles have the most expensive total parts baskets in their categories.

In the executive crossover category, the BMW X5 had the most expensive total parts basket — a total of R384,395 versus the second most expensive, the Touareg’s R334,265.

And in the double-cab category, the Mercedes Benz X Class topped the Navara with the most expensive basket — R147,252 versus the Navara's R128,000.

The survey groups car parts in three categories — service (spark plugs, oil filters, brake pads); repair parts (cam belt, shocks, clutch plate, fan belt) and crash parts (fenders, doors, bonnets, rims, light clusters).

While long warranties along with service and maintenance plans make the price of service and repair parts irrelevant to owners of fairly new cars, the prices of crash parts have a major impact on all car owners.

The cost of those parts impact both insurance excesses and premiums, as well as the write-off point of your vehicle.

A car with expensive car parts, relative to the value of the car, will be written off after even a minor accident because the cost of repair will very easily total more than 70% of the value of the car.

Kinsey noted the massive escalation in parts prices since his last survey 18 months ago.

"An entry-level Datsun Go, for example, had a total parts basket of R44,372 in 2017 — and this year it's R63,310," he said.

"The Volvo S60 of 2017 had a basket price of R159,862 and it's now R214,362."

The Korean vehicles — Kias and Hyundais — have the most expensive parts baskets in several categories, while Toyota emerged as the manufacturer with the most consistently low parts prices. As always, parts price discrepancies are huge, even within the same category.