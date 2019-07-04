A BMW SUV with a hot-hatch heart

The M35i went on sale locally a month ago as the sporty flagship of the BMW X2 crossover range. Or, as BMW calls it, a compact Sports Activity Coupe.

There’s no six-cylinder howler under the bonnet, despite what the badge might promise, but the four-cylinder doing duty is the most powerful exponent of BMW’s 2l TwinPower turbo engine, producing an impressive 225kW and 450Nm of torque.

That’s the same power as the 3l straight-six turbo engine used in the 2006 BMW 335i.

This is duly fired to both axles in the X2 via an intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox equipped with launch control. There’s no manual option available.

Helping to keep this excitable X2 gripping the tar is firmed-up M Sport suspension and uprated brakes, while optionally available is an adaptive suspension system offering comfort and sport modes.

This sporting upgrade squeezes almost all vestiges of SUV out of this car. There’s not much sense of an elevated driving position (the main reason people tend to buy SUVs and crossovers), although the ground clearance is still a higher-than-average 182mm.

The harder springs very effectively banish body roll when exploring fast bends, and an M Sport differential maximises traction of the front wheels when exploring the car’s limits.

The brakes have also been uprated to deal with the extra performance, and the typically meaty BMW steering is made even sharper.