Raptor, Evoque and 7-Series lead new-model charge in May

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS, the brand’s largest and most luxurious SUV. Stretched in size, loaded with the latest technology, while remaining as offroad-capable as ever, the latest version of this seven-seater arrives just in time to take on the newly-launched BMW X7 in the super-sized SUV league.

At the show, the Jaguar I-Pace was also announced as the the 2019 World Car of the Year award as voted for by a panel of 86 motoring journalists from around the globe. The electric I-Pace, which recently went on sale in SA, also scooped the world car design and world green car categories. The McLaren 720S got the nod for performance car of the year, while other category winners were the Suzuki Jimny (urban car of the year) and Audi A7 (luxury car of the year).

Back home, the Mercedes A-Class was voted South Africa’s 2019 Car of the Year, as voted by the Guild of Motoring Journalists. It’s only the second Mercedes to win the 34-year-old competition, which this year was sponsored by AutoTrader for the first time.

Back home we saw the following new-vehicle launches:

The newly-updated Ford Ranger double cab line up saw the introduction of powerful new 2.0 turbo diesel engines and ten-speed automatic transmissions.

The BMW 8 Series luxury sports coupe made its SA debut as arguably the German automaker’s most beautiful car. The first variant to reach our shores was the M850i xDrive with 390kW laid down through all-wheel drive.

Simultaneously launched was the all-new BMW Z4 roadster, in sDrive 20i and M40i guises — the latter providing real hair-ruffling pace with its ability to dash to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

The updated Porsche Macan arrived in two petrol models: a 2.0l 185kW version and the Macan S with its 3.0l 260kW engine.

A restyle injects more of the iconic 911 in its design, while chassis tweaks enhance its reputation as one of the sportiest SUVs on the road.

The Mitsubishi Triton was given a bold new look with a "Dynamic Shield" nose, while turf-tackling ability was improved by raising the ground clearance and adding a new off-road mode.

Nissan announced a R3bn investment in its Rosslyn plant to assemble the next-generation Navara bakkie from 2020. The Navara joins the NP200 and NP300 models already being built at the facility, and like those pick-ups it will be sold locally and also exported to 45 pan-African markets.

A one-off Range Rover Sport decked out in Springbok colours was commissioned by the South African Rugby Union as our team gets ready to take on the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

SA’s Tasmin Pepper was picked as one of 18 drivers, representing 13 nationalities, to compete in the inaugural international W Series racing championship for women. Hailing from Joburg, Pepper (28) is SA’s reigning Volkswagen Polo Cup Masters champion.